Group of Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine created

Kyiv • UNN

 600 views

A new grouping of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been created in Ukraine, uniting all military units of the USF and Drone Lines under a single command. This is intended to ensure unified approaches and systematic combat use of UAVs; most units are already performing combat missions under the leadership of Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

To ensure more effective management and adaptation to modern war challenges, a new grouping of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been created. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Details

The message states that the new grouping unites all military units of the USF and the Drone Line.

For the first time, these units will operate within a single command vertical. As noted, "for the first time, units will operate within a single management vertical – with a defined structure, clear interaction, and a common vision of UAV application tactics."

The Ministry emphasized that such an approach will allow achieving a higher level of coherence.

This will ensure the implementation of unified approaches, coordination of actions, and a more systematic combat application of unmanned systems

 – states the message.

According to official data, most units of the newly created grouping are already engaged in performing combat missions.

Most units of the newly created grouping are already effectively performing combat missions

 – specified in the USF.

The newly created structure is commanded by the Commander of the USF, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Additionally

The message notes that the creation of this grouping is part of a broader reform.

This is one of the key stages in the implementation of the 100-day plan for the development of the USF

– emphasized in the statement.

It is also emphasized that the new structure is a prerequisite for the large-scale use of drones on the battlefield.

"It will be very painful for the enemy": Ukrainian UAV "Vespa-15" adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine16.05.25, 19:06 • 3734 views

