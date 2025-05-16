"It will be very painful for the enemy": Ukrainian UAV "Vespa-15" adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the new "Vespa-15" strike drone for use in the Armed Forces, which can hit enemy equipment and manpower day and night, and is also resistant to electronic warfare equipment.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the use of the Ukrainian-made "Vespa-15" unmanned aerial system in the Armed Forces. This was reported by UNN referring to the press service of the department.
Details
According to the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment, the explosive "sting" of the Ukrainian "Vespa" has the following characteristics:
- strikes for dozens of kilometers;
- has a powerful combat load;
- resistant to enemy electronic warfare;
- engages equipment, shelters and manpower;
- works day and night.
The name "vespa" from Italian means "wasp", and it really hurts the enemy
Let us remind you
Since the beginning of 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and allowed more than 50 samples of automotive equipment to be used in the troops. More than 60 percent of them are Ukrainian-made.