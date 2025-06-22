$41.690.00
Fake Wedding at Disneyland Paris: Briton Arrested for Attempting to 'Marry' 9-Year-Old Ukrainian Girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3814 views

A 22-year-old British man was detained at Disneyland Paris for attempting to marry a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl. The child's mother and two Latvian citizens were also detained with him, and prosecutors are considering this a possible setup for video recording.

Fake Wedding at Disneyland Paris: Briton Arrested for Attempting to 'Marry' 9-Year-Old Ukrainian Girl

In Paris, police arrested a 22-year-old Briton accused of attempting to hold a wedding ceremony with a nine-year-old girl at Disneyland outside the park's operating hours. Along with the man, the child's mother and two Latvian citizens were also detained.

The prosecutor's office does not rule out that the "wedding" could have been a staged event for video filming.

This is reported by DailyMail.

Details

French police arrested a 22-year-old man, believed to be a Briton, on charges of attempting to marry a nine-year-old girl at Disneyland Paris on Saturday

- the post reads. 

Park staff, seeing the child with family and about 100 guests appear at the event, called the police.

Police arrived at the scene and detained the man along with the girl's 41-year-old mother, who is believed to be Ukrainian. The wedding ceremony was to take place at dawn, as private events such as weddings in the theme park are organized outside operating hours.

Four people were arrested and questioned: the groom, who is believed to have organized the event and is believed to be a 22-year-old Briton, the child's mother, a 41-year-old Ukrainian, and two Latvian citizens aged 55 and 24

- states the announcement published by the prosecutor's office of the neighboring city of Meaux.

It adds that "the detention period for the British suspect and the Latvian citizen was also extended on charges of fraud and money laundering."

The prosecutor's office also confirmed the initiation of criminal proceedings. Disneyland Paris told the French newspaper Le Parisien that the event was interrupted.

The circumstances of the wedding remain unclear, but the prosecutor's office stated that "a medical examination of the young girl revealed that she had not suffered any violence."

A police source later told Le Parisien that the groom said he was a director of a production company and that they were filming a video.

So, it was not a wedding, but a staged wedding, filmed with about a hundred extras. They privatized Disneyland Paris, pretending it was a real wedding

– the prosecutor's office later explained to AFP.

In Berlin, a Ukrainian was attacked with a knife because of his language14.06.25, 20:27 • 7356 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
