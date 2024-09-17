Bezuhla submitted her resignation from the National Security Committee
Kyiv • UNN
MP Mariana Bezuhla has written a letter of resignation from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee. She asks to be appointed a member of the Foreign Policy Committee.
People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla has written a letter of resignation from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. This was reported by UNN with reference to the MP's post on Facebook.
Details
Please relieve me of my duties as Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence
She also asks to be appointed to the Foreign Policy Committee. The statement is addressed to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.
Recall
Earlier , UNN wrote that the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, registered a draft resolution in the Verkhovna Rada proposing to appoint Mariana Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee, removing her from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee.