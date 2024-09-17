ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Bezuhla submitted her resignation from the National Security Committee

Bezuhla submitted her resignation from the National Security Committee

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55552 views

MP Mariana Bezuhla has written a letter of resignation from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee. She asks to be appointed a member of the Foreign Policy Committee.

People's Deputy Mariana Bezuhla has written a letter of resignation from the post of Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. This was reported by UNN with reference to the MP's post on Facebook.

Details

Please relieve me of my duties as Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence

- Bezuhla said in a statement. 

She also asks to be appointed to the Foreign Policy Committee. The statement is addressed to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk. 

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, registered a draft resolution in the Verkhovna Rada proposing to appoint Mariana Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee, removing her from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising