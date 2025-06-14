Traffic is temporarily blocked on two streets in Kyiv and the metro station is not working: where restrictions apply

In the center of the capital on Saturday, June 14, there are temporary traffic restrictions and changes in the operation of the metro. This is reported by the KMDA and the Patrol Police of Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are temporary traffic restrictions in the center of Kyiv, as well as changes in the operation of the metro. The reason is the holding of official events.

What is blocked:

Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street (from Khreshchatyk to Tereshchenkivska);

Yevhen Chykalenko Street (from Taras Shevchenko Boulevard to Prorizna).

Possible restrictions:

Khreshchatyk Street;

Taras Shevchenko Boulevard;

Volodymyrska Street;

Mykhailivska Street;

Prorizna Street;

Volodymyrskyi passage.

Drivers are urged to plan their route in advance and choose alternative routes to avoid traffic jams.

Due to the events, the "Teatralna" metro station is temporarily closed for entry and exit. Trains pass the station without stopping. Also, the transfer between the "Teatralna" and "Zoloti Vorota" stations is temporarily not working. - the message says.

The changes will be in effect until the end of the events. The KMDA promises to provide additional information about the resumption of the stations.

