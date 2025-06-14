$41.490.00
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
03:30 AM • 10138 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 22431 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 31355 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 72061 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 62021 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 56576 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 58238 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 72681 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 78521 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 96575 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Publications
Exclusives
Traffic is temporarily blocked on two streets in Kyiv and the metro station is not working: where restrictions apply

Kyiv • UNN

 1260 views

In Kyiv, on June 14, traffic is temporarily blocked on Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and Yevhen Chikalenko streets. The "Teatralna" metro station is closed, trains pass without stopping, and the transfer to "Zoloti Vorota" does not work.

Traffic is temporarily blocked on two streets in Kyiv and the metro station is not working: where restrictions apply

In the center of the capital on Saturday, June 14, there are temporary traffic restrictions and changes in the operation of the metro. This is reported by the KMDA and the Patrol Police of Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are temporary traffic restrictions in the center of Kyiv, as well as changes in the operation of the metro. The reason is the holding of official events.

 What is blocked:

  • Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Street (from Khreshchatyk to Tereshchenkivska);
    • Yevhen Chykalenko Street (from Taras Shevchenko Boulevard to Prorizna).

      Possible restrictions:

      • Khreshchatyk Street;
        • Taras Shevchenko Boulevard;
          • Volodymyrska Street;
            • Mykhailivska Street;
              • Prorizna Street;
                • Volodymyrskyi passage.

                  Drivers are urged to plan their route in advance and choose alternative routes to avoid traffic jams.

                  Due to the events, the "Teatralna" metro station is temporarily closed for entry and exit. Trains pass the station without stopping. Also, the transfer between the "Teatralna" and "Zoloti Vorota" stations is temporarily not working.

                  - the message says.

                  The changes will be in effect until the end of the events. The KMDA promises to provide additional information about the resumption of the stations.

                  "Common Kestrel": a unique mosaic panel destroyed by the occupiers in Mariupol has been restored in Kyiv 12.06.25, 18:36 • 3026 views

                  Olga Rozgon

                  SocietyKyiv
                  Kyiv City State Administration
                  Kyiv
