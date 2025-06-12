"Saker Falcon": A unique mosaic panel, destroyed by the occupiers in Mariupol, has been restored in Kyiv

The unique mosaic panel "Boryviter", destroyed by the occupiers in Mariupol, has been restored in Kyiv. Ukrainian and foreign artists worked on the composition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Mariupol City Council in Telegram.

Details

According to Yaroslava Gres, coordinator of the UNITED24 platform, artists from different countries of the world spent three months collecting "Boryviter" in a hangar, repeating every smallest detail. All in order to make the panel indistinguishable from the one waiting to be restored in occupied Mariupol.

The reproduction was initiated by the ROZETKА marketplace, the Ukraine WOW team, the Alla Gorska and Viktor Zaretsky Foundation. Currently, "Boryviter" is on display in Kyiv on Independence Square. It will then be exhibited in Kharkiv, Lviv and European cities.

As part of the project, we also created a second copy of the mosaic, which was divided into 1250 fragments. We offer Ukrainians to become guardians of the mosaic in order to one day help restore "Boryviter" in free Ukrainian Mariupol. - said Yaroslava Gres.

You can also purchase fragments of the mosaic - on the ROZETKA website, as well as in the store on Independence Square. All funds from the sale of mosaic fragments will be used to restore Alla Gorska's only Kyiv work "Wind" and organize the "Boryvitra" tour of Ukraine and the world.

Addition

The mosaic "Boryviter" in 1967 in Mariupol was created by the outstanding artist Alla Gorska. In 2022, it was significantly damaged by the Russian occupiers. Now 15 artists have restored the panel in Kyiv.

In occupied Mariupol, the Russians opened a "historical park" without the history of Ukraine