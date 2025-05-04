In occupied Mariupol, the Russians opened a "historical park" without the history of Ukraine

$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 30040 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 78188 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 73580 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 57851 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 71976 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 70651 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 58921 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 73871 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 104117 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46934 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Popular news

Explosions heard in Kyiv: the capital is under attack by UAVs, air defense is working

May 3, 09:35 PM • 13944 views

Hostile shelling of the capital: debris fell in several areas, city authorities reported numerous fires

May 3, 10:04 PM • 8436 views

Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

May 3, 11:29 PM • 14848 views

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

03:17 AM • 10507 views

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

05:03 AM • 8334 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 73580 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 41085 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 72903 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 81292 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 104117 views
UNN Lite

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

04:30 AM • 3278 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 32861 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 70651 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 32686 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 35721 views
In occupied Mariupol, the Russians opened a "historical park" without the history of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1768 views

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the invaders opened a "historical park" where there is no connection to Ukrainian history. The purpose of the park is to destroy the sense of belonging to the Ukrainian world.

In occupied Mariupol, the Russians opened a "historical park" without the history of Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian invaders have opened a "historical park" without the history of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

According to the CNS, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russia is waging an aggressive war against Ukrainian identity. Every school, library, museum is now a front for Kremlin propaganda.

It is noted that the next tool of cleansing was the "mobile historical park" in the occupied Mariupol "Russia is my history".

Without any connection to Ukrainian history - only myths about "great Russia", smeared with the blood of imperial ambitions

- the CNS post reads.

According to the Center of National Resistance, the goal is not to educate, but to destroy the sense of belonging to the Ukrainian world. To create the illusion that "Russia has always been here".

Let us remind you

In occupied Crimea, they are bringing back the practice of awarding points for students' behavior, as in the days of the USSR. This is done to put pressure on families who speak Ukrainian or do not accept the "Russian world".

The Kremlin is involving Ukrainian children in paramilitary sects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS02.05.25, 23:14 • 15627 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Mariupol
