In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian invaders have opened a "historical park" without the history of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

According to the CNS, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russia is waging an aggressive war against Ukrainian identity. Every school, library, museum is now a front for Kremlin propaganda.

It is noted that the next tool of cleansing was the "mobile historical park" in the occupied Mariupol "Russia is my history".

Without any connection to Ukrainian history - only myths about "great Russia", smeared with the blood of imperial ambitions - the CNS post reads.

According to the Center of National Resistance, the goal is not to educate, but to destroy the sense of belonging to the Ukrainian world. To create the illusion that "Russia has always been here".

Let us remind you

In occupied Crimea, they are bringing back the practice of awarding points for students' behavior, as in the days of the USSR. This is done to put pressure on families who speak Ukrainian or do not accept the "Russian world".

The Kremlin is involving Ukrainian children in paramilitary sects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS