The Kremlin is involving Ukrainian children in paramilitary sects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

In Luhansk, students of the "Dal Cossack Hundred" were initiated into "Cossacks" right in the temple. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

"Pseudo-history, religious indoctrination and blind loyalty to the "Russian world" - this is the real purpose of such actions", - the message says.

It is noted that russia is creating groups that have nothing to do with the Ukrainian Cossacks.

This is a factory of obedient executors of orders, not "traditions" - indicate in the CNS.

They add that the Kremlin "raises not citizens, but future cannon fodder."

Let us remind you

The Russians are training schoolchildren of temporarily occupied Mariupol to participate in the war against Ukraine: they are holding so-called "military-patriotic Zarnitsa games". Russian soldiers come to local educational institutions, teach children to walk in formation, handle weapons, provide medical care in war conditions and advertise joining the ranks of the Russian occupation army.

The Russian Federation allocates more than a billion rubles to finance "Yunarmia" to brainwash Ukrainian children - CNS