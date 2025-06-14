In the Samara region of the Russian Federation, a plant has been attacked, without which oil refining enterprises cannot operate.

In the Samara region of the Russian Federation, the "Novokuibyshev Catalyst Plant", which produces catalysts without which oil refineries cannot operate, was attacked. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

The "Novokuibyshev Catalyst Plant" in the Samara region, an important element of the fuel autonomy of the Russian military-industrial complex, was attacked. - the message says.

According to Kovalenko, this plant provides the Russian Federation with catalysts without which its oil refineries cannot operate, and this includes aviation fuel, diesel for armored vehicles, and rocket fuel - such a logistics system.

Here, old catalytic materials are restored and new ones are created, without which there will be no fuel, lubricants, or explosives.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 14, unknown drones attacked one of the largest Russian plants for the production of nitrogen fertilizers "Nevinnomyssk Azot" in the Stavropol Territory.