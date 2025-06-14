$41.490.00
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
03:30 AM
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Publications
Exclusives
In the Samara region of the Russian Federation, a plant has been attacked, without which oil refining enterprises cannot operate.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1018 views

In the Samara region of the Russian Federation, the "Novokuibyshev Catalyst Plant," which produces catalysts for oil refining enterprises, was attacked. The plant provides Russia with catalysts, without which its refineries cannot operate.

In the Samara region of the Russian Federation, the "Novokuibyshev Catalyst Plant", which produces catalysts without which oil refineries cannot operate, was attacked. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

The "Novokuibyshev Catalyst Plant" in the Samara region, an important element of the fuel autonomy of the Russian military-industrial complex, was attacked.

- the message says.

According to Kovalenko, this plant provides the Russian Federation with catalysts without which its oil refineries cannot operate, and this includes aviation fuel, diesel for armored vehicles, and rocket fuel - such a logistics system.

Here, old catalytic materials are restored and new ones are created, without which there will be no fuel, lubricants, or explosives.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 14, unknown drones attacked one of the largest Russian plants for the production of nitrogen fertilizers "Nevinnomyssk Azot" in the Stavropol Territory.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the World
