Drones attacked one of the largest chemical plants in Russia "Nevinnomyssky Azot" - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

On the night of June 14, unknown UAVs attacked the Russian plant "Nevinnomyssky Azot", which is critical for the Russian military-industrial complex, producing components for explosives and artillery shells.

Drones attacked one of the largest chemical plants in Russia "Nevinnomyssky Azot" - CCD of the National Security and Defense Council

On the night of June 14, unidentified drones attacked one of the largest Russian plants for the production of nitrogen fertilizers "Nevinnomyssk Azot" in the Stavropol Territory. This was reported by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, writes UNN.

Nevinnomyssk Azot" in the Stavropol Territory was attacked by unidentified objects

- Kovalenko noted.

According to Kovalenko, this is a critical element of the Russian military-industrial complex. It produces up to a million tons of ammonia and more than a million tons of ammonium nitrate annually - a key component for explosives and artillery shells.

It is here that melamine, acetic acid, methanol and potassium nitrate are synthesized - substances that have dual use, and are often used in the production of VOGs, landmines, and jet charges. Since 2024, the plant has launched the production of water-soluble fertilizers that are adapted to the needs of military chemistry

- explained the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Let us remind you

As UNN wrote earlier, the city of Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones at night, and one person was injured. A large chemical enterprise is located on the territory of the city.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

