EU extends sanctions against ISIS and Al-Qaeda for one year

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 16974 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 24486 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 37657 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 32197 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 36668 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 38742 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 41403 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36727 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34634 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28444 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0m/s
75%
740mm
Popular news
US demands Hungary abandon Russian oil and calls on China to pressure Russia - US Ambassador to NATOOctober 27, 09:19 AM • 12957 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 53429 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 41933 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 27566 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 25095 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 11414 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 25270 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 37659 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 93993 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 115737 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 27701 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 42090 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 53576 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 65639 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 87551 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
SWIFT
Eurofighter Typhoon

EU extends sanctions against ISIS and Al-Qaeda for one year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1746 views

The sanctions include asset freezes and a ban on entry into the EU. In addition, EU individuals and organizations are prohibited from providing them with funds, financial assets, or economic resources.

EU extends sanctions against ISIS and Al-Qaeda for one year

The EU Council has extended sanctions against ISIS and Al-Qaeda, as well as related individuals, groups, enterprises, and organizations, until October 31, 2026. This is stated on the EU Council website, UNN reports.

Today, the Council renewed the EU's autonomous restrictive measures against ISIS and Al-Qaeda, as well as related individuals, groups, enterprises, and organizations, extending their validity for another year, until October 31, 2026. The current autonomous list concerns 15 individuals and 7 groups.

- the message says.

The sanctions include asset freezes and a ban on entry into the EU. In addition, EU individuals and organizations are prohibited from providing them with funds, financial assets, or economic resources.

Recall

The United States House Foreign Affairs Committee supported Senator Lindsey Graham's bill to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism due to the abduction of Ukrainian children. The bill still needs to be considered by the House of Representatives and the Senate, and then approved by the president. This is Graham's third attempt to pass such a decision.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
War in Ukraine
United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
Council of the European Union
Lindsey Graham
United States