EU extends sanctions against ISIS and Al-Qaeda for one year

Today, the Council renewed the EU's autonomous restrictive measures against ISIS and Al-Qaeda, as well as related individuals, groups, enterprises, and organizations, extending their validity for another year, until October 31, 2026. The current autonomous list concerns 15 individuals and 7 groups. - the message says.

The sanctions include asset freezes and a ban on entry into the EU. In addition, EU individuals and organizations are prohibited from providing them with funds, financial assets, or economic resources.

