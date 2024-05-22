Biden administration criticized for sending weapons to Kenya, not Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63442 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103903 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146958 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151301 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247535 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173487 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164852 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148246 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224303 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64546 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100998 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35028 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46772 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39831 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247535 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224303 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210590 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236414 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223320 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 63442 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39831 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46772 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112342 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113278 views
Actual
Biden administration criticized for sending weapons to Kenya, not Ukraine

Biden administration criticized for sending weapons to Kenya, not Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30102 views

The Biden administration is accused of bypassing Congress by providing tens of millions of dollars in military aid to Haiti, potentially undermining support for Ukraine due to limited resources.

Republicans have accused US President Joe Biden's administration of bypassing lawmakers to send tens of millions of dollars ' worth of military equipment to Kenyan troops deployed in Haiti that could have been provided to Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCall (Republican from Texas) and Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Jim Risch (Republican from Idaho) sent a corresponding letter to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

They criticized the White House for using presidential powers to speed up the allocation of військової 60 million in military aid to Haiti to crack down on gangs that wreak havoc in the country.

This package includes rifles, ammunition and armored vehicles for Kenyan troops heading to the island. They are expected to arrive on Thursday, the same day Kenyan President William Ruto will meet with senior U.S. officials in Washington.

The letter from Makolat Rish notes that the US administration is in a hurry to finance an indefinite and indefinite operation in Haiti without congressional approval.

Because of this, there is growing concern that American support for Haiti could cost Ukraine dearly, because Kiev also receives equipment directly from the Pentagon's warehouses and no one knows how long it will take to defeat the gangs, which are becoming stronger and more influential every day.

The armed forces are conducting an internal inventory audit to see what they can allocate to Haiti, which puts them in direct competition with Ukraine for resources

a representative of the Republican Party told the publication on condition of anonymity.

At the same time, the State Department claims that the United States "responds to numerous critical needs around the world, and the scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine and Haiti are different.

US lawmakers urge Pentagon to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons21.05.24, 23:37 • 66286 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-senate-committee-on-foreign-relationsUnited States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
idahoIdaho
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
white-houseWhite House
michael-mccaulMichael McCaul
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
texasTexas
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising