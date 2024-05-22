Republicans have accused US President Joe Biden's administration of bypassing lawmakers to send tens of millions of dollars ' worth of military equipment to Kenyan troops deployed in Haiti that could have been provided to Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCall (Republican from Texas) and Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Jim Risch (Republican from Idaho) sent a corresponding letter to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

They criticized the White House for using presidential powers to speed up the allocation of військової 60 million in military aid to Haiti to crack down on gangs that wreak havoc in the country.

This package includes rifles, ammunition and armored vehicles for Kenyan troops heading to the island. They are expected to arrive on Thursday, the same day Kenyan President William Ruto will meet with senior U.S. officials in Washington.

The letter from Makolat Rish notes that the US administration is in a hurry to finance an indefinite and indefinite operation in Haiti without congressional approval.

Because of this, there is growing concern that American support for Haiti could cost Ukraine dearly, because Kiev also receives equipment directly from the Pentagon's warehouses and no one knows how long it will take to defeat the gangs, which are becoming stronger and more influential every day.

The armed forces are conducting an internal inventory audit to see what they can allocate to Haiti, which puts them in direct competition with Ukraine for resources a representative of the Republican Party told the publication on condition of anonymity.

At the same time, the State Department claims that the United States "responds to numerous critical needs around the world, and the scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine and Haiti are different.

