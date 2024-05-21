ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85278 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108199 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151006 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154982 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251103 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174311 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165541 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226313 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Popular news
March 1, 04:25 PM • 35877 views
March 1, 04:42 PM • 33746 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 67841 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 35960 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 61971 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251107 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226316 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212350 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238077 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224839 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85303 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 61971 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 67841 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113067 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113952 views
US lawmakers urge Pentagon to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons

US lawmakers urge Pentagon to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 66286 views

A bipartisan group of US Congressmen called on the head of the Pentagon to allow the Ukrainian armed forces to use Western weapons to strike targets in Russia, calling for a change in the Biden administration's policy restricting such operations.

A group of US congressmen from both parties appealed to the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, with a request to allow Ukrainian forces to use Western weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia. The letter was published by the Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives, reports UNN.

Details

The text of the appeal says that Ukrainian soldiers cannot effectively defend themselves because of the relevant policy of the administration of US President Joe Biden, which, as they believe, needs to be changed.

Our Ukrainian allies are asking for permission to use certain types of weapons provided by the United States to perform operations on strategic targets in Russia or on Russian-controlled territory

it says in the letter.

The signatories believe that the administration of the American leader should allow Ukraine to carry out the "full range of operations" necessary to respond to Russian aggression.

Also in this letter, US lawmakers called for increasing the number of Ukrainian pilots trained on Western F-16 fighters and strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

The letter was signed by 13 congressmen.

Leader of the Democrats in Congress: US may have to intervene in conflict if Ukraine "falls"06.05.24, 09:09 • 27866 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising