US lawmakers urge Pentagon to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons

A group of US congressmen from both parties appealed to the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, with a request to allow Ukrainian forces to use Western weapons for strikes on the territory of Russia. The letter was published by the Intelligence Committee of the US House of Representatives, reports UNN.

Details

The text of the appeal says that Ukrainian soldiers cannot effectively defend themselves because of the relevant policy of the administration of US President Joe Biden, which, as they believe, needs to be changed.

Our Ukrainian allies are asking for permission to use certain types of weapons provided by the United States to perform operations on strategic targets in Russia or on Russian-controlled territory it says in the letter.

The signatories believe that the administration of the American leader should allow Ukraine to carry out the "full range of operations" necessary to respond to Russian aggression.

Also in this letter, US lawmakers called for increasing the number of Ukrainian pilots trained on Western F-16 fighters and strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

The letter was signed by 13 congressmen.

