Negotiation framework and security agreement with the EU: the Parliament told about Ukraine's expectations from the summer summit of the European Union

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76445 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106125 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149043 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249746 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173965 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165233 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225571 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31962 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41238 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35377 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59750 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53801 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249746 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225571 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211726 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237480 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224311 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76437 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53801 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59750 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112790 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113694 views
Negotiation framework and security agreement with the EU: the Parliament told about Ukraine's expectations from the summer summit of the European Union

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12816 views

Ukraine expects that the summer summit of EU leaders will approve the framework for negotiations on its candidacy for the EU, and work on a security agreement with the EU, which provides for long-term military and economic support, will be completed.

Kiev expects that in the summer, at the summit of EU leaders, partners will approve the negotiation framework for Ukraine's candidacy for the EU. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation MP Arseniy Pushkarenko, reports UNN

Details 

According to him, in addition to the negotiation framework, Ukraine also expects to finalize the security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

To date, the agreement on security guarantees between the European Union and Ukraine has been agreed with all 27 ambassadors of the EU member states. This document will provide for long-term 10-year support for Ukraine. First of all, we are talking about military assistance. It is important that the current Support Fund for Ukraine is 5 billion euros, and it can grow in the coming years. The agreement also refers to efforts to restore Ukraine in both economic and infrastructure terms. In other words, this is a comprehensive document, and it is one of the steps towards collective security

- said the people's deputy. 

Ukraine, EU aim to start membership talks in June, before Hungary's presidency - Politico21.05.24, 11:22 • 21799 views

He also noted that Ukraine has already signed nine bilateral agreements on security guarantees. And maybe he'll sign another deal soon.

After the Vilnius NATO summit last year, we already have 9 signed security agreements. We are currently negotiating with Belgium, Portugal, and Slovenia to prepare the same documents. Also at the final stage is the preparation of a security agreement with the United States. There is optimism that it will be signed before the Washington NATO summit

- stated Pushkarenko

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting with media representatives before the global peace summit in Switzerland , said that Ukraine has done everything instrumentally and operationallyto open negotiations in the EU in June.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

