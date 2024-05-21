Negotiation framework and security agreement with the EU: the Parliament told about Ukraine's expectations from the summer summit of the European Union

Kiev expects that in the summer, at the summit of EU leaders, partners will approve the negotiation framework for Ukraine's candidacy for the EU. This was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation MP Arseniy Pushkarenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, in addition to the negotiation framework, Ukraine also expects to finalize the security agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

To date, the agreement on security guarantees between the European Union and Ukraine has been agreed with all 27 ambassadors of the EU member states. This document will provide for long-term 10-year support for Ukraine. First of all, we are talking about military assistance. It is important that the current Support Fund for Ukraine is 5 billion euros, and it can grow in the coming years. The agreement also refers to efforts to restore Ukraine in both economic and infrastructure terms. In other words, this is a comprehensive document, and it is one of the steps towards collective security - said the people's deputy.

Ukraine, EU aim to start membership talks in June, before Hungary's presidency - Politico

He also noted that Ukraine has already signed nine bilateral agreements on security guarantees. And maybe he'll sign another deal soon.

After the Vilnius NATO summit last year, we already have 9 signed security agreements. We are currently negotiating with Belgium, Portugal, and Slovenia to prepare the same documents. Also at the final stage is the preparation of a security agreement with the United States. There is optimism that it will be signed before the Washington NATO summit - stated Pushkarenko

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting with media representatives before the global peace summit in Switzerland , said that Ukraine has done everything instrumentally and operationallyto open negotiations in the EU in June.