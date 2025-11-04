Cameroon security forces killed 48 civilians during protests against election results - Media

Cameroonian security forces killed 48 civilians in response to protests against the re-election of President Paul Biya, the world's oldest ruler. This was reported by Reuters, citing UN sources, according to UNN.

Details

Most of the victims died from live ammunition, although several people died from injuries sustained during beatings with batons and sticks, two UN sources said.

The government of 92-year-old Biya did not provide figures on the number of deaths during the protests, and a government spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Republican Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday accused Biya's government of staging a "sham" re-election, persecuting its political opponents, and illegally detaining American citizens, including some from Idaho.

He did not specify whom he was referring to.

"Cameroon is not a U.S. partner and poses economic and security risks to the American people. It's time to re-evaluate this relationship before the blow gets worse," Risch said on X.

Biya re-elected as Cameroon's president: 92-year-old leader's eighth term sparks wave of protests – Reuters

Addendum

Last week, Biya was declared the winner of the election by a comfortable margin, receiving 53.66% of the vote against 35.19% for opposition leader Issa Chiroma Bakari, a former government spokesman who resigned from his ministerial post in June.

Chiroma declared himself the winner shortly after the October 12 election, and protests erupted in various locations as preliminary results showed Biya, who has been in power since 1982, would secure an eighth term.

A civil society group called "Stand Up for Cameroon" said last week that at least 23 people had died as security forces dispersed protesters.

Almost half of the deaths reported by the UN occurred in Cameroon's Littoral Region, which includes the port city of Douala, where election-related protests were most intense last week.

According to UN data, three gendarmes also died in Douala.

In the North Region, whose capital is Garoua, Chiroma's hometown, 10 deaths were reported.

The publication adds that protests have significantly subsided this week. Chiroma called for a three-day nationwide lockdown starting Monday, urging supporters to suspend activities and stay home to express dissent over the election results.