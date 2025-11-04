ukenru
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack
Cameroon security forces killed 48 civilians during protests against election results - Media

Kyiv • UNN

Cameroon security forces killed 48 civilians in response to protests against the re-election of President Paul Biya, the world's oldest ruler. Most of the victims died from live ammunition, although several people died from injuries sustained during beatings with batons and sticks.

Cameroon security forces killed 48 civilians during protests against election results - Media

Cameroonian security forces killed 48 civilians in response to protests against the re-election of President Paul Biya, the world's oldest ruler. This was reported by Reuters, citing UN sources, according to UNN.

Details

Most of the victims died from live ammunition, although several people died from injuries sustained during beatings with batons and sticks, two UN sources said.

The government of 92-year-old Biya did not provide figures on the number of deaths during the protests, and a government spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Republican Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Tuesday accused Biya's government of staging a "sham" re-election, persecuting its political opponents, and illegally detaining American citizens, including some from Idaho.

He did not specify whom he was referring to.

"Cameroon is not a U.S. partner and poses economic and security risks to the American people. It's time to re-evaluate this relationship before the blow gets worse," Risch said on X.

Biya re-elected as Cameroon's president: 92-year-old leader's eighth term sparks wave of protests – Reuters27.10.25, 15:37 • 3326 views

Addendum

Last week, Biya was declared the winner of the election by a comfortable margin, receiving 53.66% of the vote against 35.19% for opposition leader Issa Chiroma Bakari, a former government spokesman who resigned from his ministerial post in June.

Chiroma declared himself the winner shortly after the October 12 election, and protests erupted in various locations as preliminary results showed Biya, who has been in power since 1982, would secure an eighth term.

A civil society group called "Stand Up for Cameroon" said last week that at least 23 people had died as security forces dispersed protesters.

Almost half of the deaths reported by the UN occurred in Cameroon's Littoral Region, which includes the port city of Douala, where election-related protests were most intense last week.

According to UN data, three gendarmes also died in Douala.

In the North Region, whose capital is Garoua, Chiroma's hometown, 10 deaths were reported.

The publication adds that protests have significantly subsided this week. Chiroma called for a three-day nationwide lockdown starting Monday, urging supporters to suspend activities and stay home to express dissent over the election results.

Antonina Tumanova

