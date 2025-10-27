$42.000.10
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12700 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 14947 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 21524 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 33697 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 37520 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 35634 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 33755 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 27701 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 59187 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 55207 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Biya re-elected as Cameroon's president: 92-year-old leader's eighth term sparks wave of protests – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Cameroon's 92-year-old President Paul Biya secured an eighth consecutive term, winning 53.66% of the vote. His victory sparked protests and accusations of irregularities from the opposition.

Biya re-elected as Cameroon's president: 92-year-old leader's eighth term sparks wave of protests – Reuters

Cameroon's 92-year-old President Paul Biya has won an eighth consecutive term, securing 53.66% of the vote, according to official election results. His victory has already sparked a sharp reaction from the opposition, which claims massive irregularities and its own victory, and also reports clashes with security forces. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

After the announcement of the results by the Constitutional Council, the situation in the country sharply escalated.

The main opposition candidate, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former government spokesman, reported on Facebook that his supporters in the city of Garoua had been fired upon. Reuters notes that these reports currently lack independent confirmation, and the Cameroonian government has not commented on the incident.

Burkina Faso's military government arrested employees of European humanitarian organizations for "espionage"08.10.25, 09:18 • 2849 views

Last week, clashes between protesters and security forces took place in several cities across the country after local media released partial results that predicted Biya's victory. The opposition insists that the elections were marred by massive irregularities, while the authorities reject the accusations.

Opposition consolidates, but regime stands firm

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who was previously part of Biya's government, announced a break with the regime this year and led a broad coalition of opposition parties and civic movements. His campaign garnered significant support, especially among young people and residents of the northern regions.

Despite this, Biya's influence remains powerful: the ruling elite, military structures, and state media remain under his control.

Paul Biya with his wife
Paul Biya with his wife

The official announcement of the results, presided over by Clement Atangana, head of the Constitutional Council, only reinforced critics' belief that the authorities are not ready for real political competition.

International observers have called for restraint, but the risk of escalating violence remains high, especially amid economic difficulties and tensions in regions seeking greater autonomy.

For reference

Paul Biya, who has ruled the country since 1982, remains one of the longest-serving leaders in the world. In 2008, he abolished the constitutional limit on the number of presidential terms, paving the way for further re-elections. A new seven-year mandate could keep him in power until he is almost 100 years old, turning Cameroon into one of the longest-lasting personalist systems in modern Africa.

Cameroon Elections: World's Oldest President Plans to Rule Until 100 – Reuters12.10.25, 19:42 • 11710 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters