Cameroon's 92-year-old President Paul Biya has won an eighth consecutive term, securing 53.66% of the vote, according to official election results. His victory has already sparked a sharp reaction from the opposition, which claims massive irregularities and its own victory, and also reports clashes with security forces. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

After the announcement of the results by the Constitutional Council, the situation in the country sharply escalated.

The main opposition candidate, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, a former government spokesman, reported on Facebook that his supporters in the city of Garoua had been fired upon. Reuters notes that these reports currently lack independent confirmation, and the Cameroonian government has not commented on the incident.

Burkina Faso's military government arrested employees of European humanitarian organizations for "espionage"

Last week, clashes between protesters and security forces took place in several cities across the country after local media released partial results that predicted Biya's victory. The opposition insists that the elections were marred by massive irregularities, while the authorities reject the accusations.

Opposition consolidates, but regime stands firm

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who was previously part of Biya's government, announced a break with the regime this year and led a broad coalition of opposition parties and civic movements. His campaign garnered significant support, especially among young people and residents of the northern regions.

Despite this, Biya's influence remains powerful: the ruling elite, military structures, and state media remain under his control. Paul Biya

Paul Biya with his wife

The official announcement of the results, presided over by Clement Atangana, head of the Constitutional Council, only reinforced critics' belief that the authorities are not ready for real political competition.

International observers have called for restraint, but the risk of escalating violence remains high, especially amid economic difficulties and tensions in regions seeking greater autonomy.

For reference

Paul Biya, who has ruled the country since 1982, remains one of the longest-serving leaders in the world. In 2008, he abolished the constitutional limit on the number of presidential terms, paving the way for further re-elections. A new seven-year mandate could keep him in power until he is almost 100 years old, turning Cameroon into one of the longest-lasting personalist systems in modern Africa.

Cameroon Elections: World's Oldest President Plans to Rule Until 100 – Reuters