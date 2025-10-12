Cameroon Elections: World's Oldest President Plans to Rule Until 100 – Reuters

Presidential elections have begun in Cameroon, where 92-year-old incumbent head of state Paul Biya, the world's oldest leader, is expected to seek to extend his more than four-decade-long stay in power. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Despite active opposition calling for change, Biya remains the favorite due to his strong control over the state apparatus and the fragmentation of the opposition field, which numbers nine candidates. After voting in the prestigious Bastos district of the capital Yaoundé, the president told reporters: "Nothing is given for sure. We'll see. We'll wait for the winner's name."

According to Reuters, among Biya's main opponents is 76-year-old former government spokesman Issa Tchiroma, who has gathered significant crowds of supporters and secured the backing of some opposition parties and civil society movements.

He called on citizens to closely monitor that the election results are fair and reflect the true will of the voters.

For 43 years, Cameroonians have been suffering. There is no work – emphasized one of the voters in support of Tchiroma.

About 8 million citizens registered to vote. Voters flocked to the polls under heavy security, hoping for a peaceful and calm process. Election results are expected within the next 15 days.

