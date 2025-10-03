Morocco engulfed by "Generation Z" protests, three killed during attempt to storm police

Morocco was shaken by turbulent youth protests. Demonstrations took place in Casablanca, Marrakech, and Agadir.

Details

Turbulent protests against corruption continue in Morocco. Since Saturday, the country has been gripped by a protest action involving young people, the so-called "Generation Z". Participants demand improved health care and education services. The demonstrations have spread throughout the country, including the capital Rabat, the commercial center Casablanca, and the tourist center Marrakech, as well as the cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, and Agadir. The day before, several people were shot. According to the BBC, three people were killed on Wednesday evening, October 2, by gendarmes while attempting to "storm" their brigade. The country's media explain the tragic incident:

Protesters tried to storm gendarmerie barracks and seize weapons

The Moroccan Interior Ministry also reported the arrest of 409 people.

According to official data, 263 police officers were injured during the protests, and 142 of their vehicles were vandalized.

Reasons for the protest

Demonstrators in Morocco are protesting against corruption, social inequality, and the high costs of two football tournaments: the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco in November, and the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will host together with neighboring Portugal and Spain.

Recall

Madagascar has seen its largest protests in 15 years, which began due to a shortage of basic necessities and escalated into demands for political change.