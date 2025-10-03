Morocco engulfed by "Generation Z" protests, three killed during attempt to storm police

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 10142 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 13046 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
10:33 AM • 12129 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 24993 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 27686 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 18808 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 19304 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16022 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 15295 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18154 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.8m/s
57%
755mm
Popular news
Russia lost a tank, an armored vehicle, and 970 servicemen in a day of war in UkraineOctober 3, 04:29 AM • 6300 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM • 12086 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 35182 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 18802 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 9172 views
Publications
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work12:41 PM • 9330 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
12:39 PM • 10150 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
12:36 PM • 13057 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 25002 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 27692 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 18866 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 27317 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 70343 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 77986 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 58460 views
Actual
Forbes
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Morocco engulfed by "Generation Z" protests, three killed during attempt to storm police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

"Generation Z" protests against corruption and social inequality have swept across Morocco, including Casablanca and Marrakech. Three people were shot dead by gendarmes during an attempt to storm their brigade, and 409 people were arrested.

Morocco engulfed by "Generation Z" protests, three killed during attempt to storm police

Morocco was shaken by turbulent youth protests. Demonstrations took place in Casablanca, Marrakech, and Agadir.

UNN reports with reference to BBC and AFP.

Details

Turbulent protests against corruption continue in Morocco. Since Saturday, the country has been gripped by a protest action involving young people, the so-called "Generation Z". Participants demand improved health care and education services. The demonstrations have spread throughout the country, including the capital Rabat, the commercial center Casablanca, and the tourist center Marrakech, as well as the cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, and Agadir. The day before, several people were shot. According to the BBC, three people were killed on Wednesday evening, October 2, by gendarmes while attempting to "storm" their brigade. The country's media explain the tragic incident:

Protesters tried to storm gendarmerie barracks and seize weapons

The Moroccan Interior Ministry also reported the arrest of 409 people.

According to official data, 263 police officers were injured during the protests, and 142 of their vehicles were vandalized.

Reasons for the protest

Demonstrators in Morocco are protesting against corruption, social inequality, and the high costs of two football tournaments: the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco in November, and the 2030 World Cup, which Morocco will host together with neighboring Portugal and Spain.

Recall

Madagascar has seen its largest protests in 15 years, which began due to a shortage of basic necessities and escalated into demands for political change.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Morocco
Spain
Portugal