The White House summarizes the results of the Oval Office meeting

The White House reported on the meeting of President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris with Congressional leadership on government funding and the Bipartisan National Security Appropriations Act, which includes funding for Ukraine. Main messages White House quoted by UNN.

The President (Joe Biden - ed.) emphasized the urgent need for Congress to continue to support Ukraine as it defends itself every day against Russia's brutal invasion. He spoke about how Ukraine has lost ground on the battlefield in recent weeks and is forced to reduce its ammunition and supplies due to congressional inaction. - the report says

Details

Biden emphasized the importance of the bipartisan supplemental national security bill that passed the Senate with bipartisan support and will be passed in the House if it is put to a vote.

He made it clear that, in addition to arming Ukraine and investing in the American defense industrial base, the bill would help Israel defend itself against Hamas and provide more humanitarian aid to those affected by conflicts around the world, including Palestinian civilians who are experiencing dire humanitarian conditions.

The President also made it clear that Congress must take swift action to fund the government and prevent a shutdown.

The closure is unacceptable and will cause unnecessary harm to hardworking families, our economy and national security. - the President emphasized.

Biden emphasized that the only way forward is bipartisan funding bills that serve the interests of the American people and do not contain any extreme politics.

Recall

Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris met with Schumer, McConnell, Jeffries, and Speaker Johnson in the Oval Office to discuss the urgency of keeping the government open and passing a bipartisan supplemental national security document.

