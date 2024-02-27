$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43968 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 173574 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101850 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 350175 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284830 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241386 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253999 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160136 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The White House summarizes the results of the Oval Office meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 83934 views

President Biden emphasized the urgent need for Congress to continue to support Ukraine against Russian invasion and to pass a bipartisan supplemental national security bill to fund defense and humanitarian assistance to partners, including Ukraine.

The White House summarizes the results of the Oval Office meeting

The White House reported on the meeting of President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris with Congressional leadership on government funding and the Bipartisan National Security Appropriations Act, which includes funding for Ukraine. Main messages White House quoted by UNN.

The President (Joe Biden - ed.) emphasized the urgent need for Congress to continue to support Ukraine as it defends itself every day against Russia's brutal invasion. He spoke about how Ukraine has lost ground on the battlefield in recent weeks and is forced to reduce its ammunition and supplies due to congressional inaction.

- the report says

Details

Biden emphasized the importance of the bipartisan supplemental national security bill that passed the Senate with bipartisan support and will be passed in the House if it is put to a vote.

He made it clear that, in addition to arming Ukraine and investing in the American defense industrial base, the bill would help Israel defend itself against Hamas and provide more humanitarian aid to those affected by conflicts around the world, including Palestinian civilians who are experiencing dire humanitarian conditions.

The President also made it clear that Congress must take swift action to fund the government and prevent a shutdown.

The closure is unacceptable and will cause unnecessary harm to hardworking families, our economy and national security.

- the President emphasized.

Biden emphasized that the only way forward is bipartisan funding bills that serve the interests of the American people and do not contain any extreme politics.

Recall

Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris met with Schumer, McConnell, Jeffries, and Speaker Johnson in the Oval Office to discuss the urgency of keeping the government open and passing a bipartisan supplemental national security document.

Biden and Johnson held "intense" talks on Ukraine: what is known about the meeting in the Oval Office27.02.24, 21:26 • 108077 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsBusiness News
Hakeem Jeffries
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
United States Congress
White House
Mitch McConnell
Kevin McCarthy
Chuck Schumer
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
