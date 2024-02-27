Biden and Johnson held "intense" talks on Ukraine: what is known about the meeting in the Oval Office

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29361 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 107384 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 68873 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 271425 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231559 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190535 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230339 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251425 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157416 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372112 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42268 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42283 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 107384 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 271425 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 211866 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231559 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19632 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27819 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67257 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74398 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Biden and Johnson held "intense" talks on Ukraine: what is known about the meeting in the Oval Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108077 views

Biden and Republican Senator Ron Johnson held an intensive meeting at the White House to discuss government funding and continued military assistance to Ukraine before the deadline for passing a spending bill.

Biden and Johnson held "intense" talks on Ukraine: what is known about the meeting in the Oval Office

U.S. President Joe Biden and leading Democrats and Republicans in Congress  met for talks in the Oval Office of the White House. The details of the conversation were reported by Reuters, UNN reports .

Details

According to the newspaper, politicians made progress in avoiding a government shutdown at the end of the week, but did not agree on a weapons package to help Ukraine fight Russia.

Before the meeting, Biden emphasized that funding for Ukraine is becoming more important every day:

I believe that the consequences of inaction are terrible. 

 - said the US President at the beginning of the meeting.

Chuck Schumer: Ukraine's defeat will have devastating consequences for the United States26.02.24, 04:40 • 36669 views

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chuck Schumer said that it was one of the most intense meetings he had ever participated in. Democrats McConnell, Harris, and Jeffries tried to convince Johnson to agree to approve funding for Ukraine.

It's in his hands... We told him how important it is. It was passionate.

- Schumer said of Johnson.

Johnson also called the talks "frank and honest" and noted that he was primarily concerned about the issue of migration along the southern US border with Mexico, which he said he had returned to on several occasions, including during a one-on-one meeting with Biden.

Biden said he believes a solution to fund the government can be reached before Friday's deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown, which he said would harm the US economy.

Optional

In a statement released after the meeting, the White House said that Biden "discussed how Ukraine has lost ground on the battlefield in recent weeks and is forced to consume ammunition and supplies due to congressional inaction.

Context

The spending bill has been delayed due to demands from ultra-conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives who want spending cuts and political positions injected into how dollars are spent. A group of extreme right-wing Republicans have pushed the government to the brink of a shutdown or partial shutdown three times in the past six months.

US Treasury Secretary calls for finding a way to transfer Russian frozen assets to Ukraine27.02.24, 15:48 • 26203 views

In recent days, Schumer and Johnson have traded accusations about who is to blame for the impasse. On Monday, Schumer told reporters that "Democrats are doing everything they can to avoid a shutdown.

The first batch of government funding, which includes money for agencies overseeing agriculture and transportation, will expire on Friday at midnight, and funding for some agencies, including the Pentagon and State Department, will end on March 8.

Biden gives an interview to comedian Seth Meyers in New York27.02.24, 05:15 • 26594 views

The government spending package is separate from the national security assistance bill, which includes funding for Ukraine and Israel.

The House is under pressure to pass a $95 billion national security package that boosts aid to Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific region (Ecuador - ed.). The legislation passed the Senate by a vote of 70 to 29 earlier this month, but Johnson has resisted bringing the aid bill to the House floor for a vote.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
United States Congress
White House
Reuters
Mexico
Chuck Schumer
New York City
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02