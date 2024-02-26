Chuck Schumer: Ukraine's defeat will have devastating consequences for the United States

If Ukraine loses the war to Russia, it will have "devastating consequences" for the United States. This was stated by the leader of the majority in the US Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer, after his visit to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

In this context, he emphasized the need to provide more assistance to Kyiv and promised not to "abandon" the European ally. According to him, this year is a "decisive moment in the history of the world.

This is a turning point, a watershed moment for the United States' ability to demonstrate our strength, our power, our capabilities to the world. When we went there (to Ukraine - ed.), we told the Ukrainian people: America will not abandon you Chuck Schumer said

The politician emphasized that it is necessary to increase assistance to Ukraine, in particular, artillery shells and weapons to destroy Russian supply networks, as well as more anti-aircraft weapons.

He noted that Russian troops can fire their artillery for much longer than Ukrainian artillery can fire back.

Russians can stand further away and hit Ukrainians, but Ukrainians cannot hit them back Schumer added.

Nothing would make Putin happier right now than congressional hesitation in supporting Ukraine - Chuck Schumer