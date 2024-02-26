Chuck Schumer: Ukraine's defeat will have devastating consequences for the United States

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30253 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 111420 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70940 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 276183 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234856 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191637 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231039 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251562 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157557 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372137 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 87564 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 110033 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76175 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69031 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44766 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 45743 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 111420 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 276183 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 213442 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 234856 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20336 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28445 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28340 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 69722 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 76844 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Chuck Schumer: Ukraine's defeat will have devastating consequences for the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36669 views

According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, if Ukraine loses the war to Russia, it will have devastating consequences for the United States.

Chuck Schumer: Ukraine's defeat will have devastating consequences for the United States

If Ukraine loses the war to Russia, it will have "devastating consequences" for the United States. This was stated by the leader of the majority in the US Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer, after his visit to Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

In this context, he emphasized the need to provide more assistance to Kyiv and promised not to "abandon" the European ally. According to him, this year is a "decisive moment in the history of the world.

This is a turning point, a watershed moment for the United States' ability to demonstrate our strength, our power, our capabilities to the world. When we went there (to Ukraine - ed.), we told the Ukrainian people: America will not abandon you

Chuck Schumer said

The politician emphasized that it is necessary to increase assistance to Ukraine, in particular, artillery shells and weapons to destroy Russian supply networks, as well as more anti-aircraft weapons.

He noted that Russian troops can fire their artillery for much longer than Ukrainian artillery can fire back.

Russians can stand further away and hit Ukrainians, but Ukrainians cannot hit them back

Schumer added.

Nothing would make Putin happier right now than congressional hesitation in supporting Ukraine - Chuck Schumer19.02.24, 22:11 • 116050 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
CNN
United States Senate
Chuck Schumer
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02