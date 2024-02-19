Nothing would make Putin happier right now than congressional hesitation in supporting Ukraine - Chuck Schumer

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96807 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110252 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152950 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252733 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174675 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165844 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148402 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227159 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30927 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27405 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34386 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27561 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24554 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227159 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213082 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238762 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225455 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96807 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69450 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75979 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113388 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114263 views
Nothing would make Putin happier right now than congressional hesitation in supporting Ukraine - Chuck Schumer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116027 views

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on House Speaker Mike Johnson and the Republicans to pass a bill to help allies such as Ukraine counter Russian aggression and protect democracy.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans to pass a bill to help allies. In particular, he emphasized the urgency of adopting aid to Ukraine due to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as democratic values are at stake, UNN reports.

Nothing would make Putin happier right now than to see Congress waver in its support for Ukraine. Nothing would help him more on the battlefield. The war in Ukraine is not an isolated regional struggle. The Chinese Communist Party, the Iranian regime, and all of our adversaries will rejoice if America fails to defend a democracy and an ally in need. If America fails one of our friends, others will assume that we will fail them as well. And they will act accordingly.

- Schumer said.

Details

The Senate Democratic leader also added that Navalny's death now makes it even more urgent to pass the National Security Appendix. Schumer called for new action as it relates to national security interests. He noted that this bipartisan bill is on Johnson's desk and Putin is watching. The senator said that some of the biggest challenges to America's national security depend on how quickly the House of Representatives passes a bipartisan security package.

We must approve investments that guarantee the security of our country, guarantee the security of our partners, and prevent our adversaries from gaining an advantage over us. ...The death of the courageous Russian opposition leader Navalny shows the extremely high stakes with an additional package: our security, our values, our commitment to democracy. This is the first payment for the survival of Western democracy and the survival of American values. 

Schumer added.

Biden says the us is considering new sanctions against russia over navalny's death19.02.24, 18:46 • 27273 views

Context

Republican Party leaders in the United States do not want to approve the next tranche of aid for Ukraine until a bill is approved that will address border security in the United States.

Johnson's position is close to the interests of Donald Trump and many conservatives in the Republican Party. However, this view is not shared by the vast majority of House lawmakers, who realize the existential threat to European democracy - and U.S. national security - if Russia wins.

It should be noted that on February 13, the Senate approved a bill that provides for $95.34 billion in aid to US allies, including Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, of which $60 billion is earmarked for Kyiv.

A bill to help Ukraine: Biden ready to meet with House Speaker Johnson19.02.24, 19:32 • 27811 views

German Defense Minister urged the US to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, as failure to provide this financial support could harm the American economy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine expects a positive decision by the US Congress on a military aid package that is vital to preserving the US strategic partnership.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
donald-trumpDonald Trump
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
taiwanTaiwan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

