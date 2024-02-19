A bill to help Ukraine: Biden ready to meet with House Speaker Johnson

U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to meet with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss a bill to help Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies if he "has something to say." The American president said this on February 19, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Biden had previously criticized Republicans for their reluctance to pass the aid bill and for Speaker Johnson's decision to send the House of Representatives on a two-week recess without voting on the bill.

Biden expressed his belief that the Republicans are "making a big mistake" by not responding to the threats from Russia. "The way they are walking away from the threat from Russia, turning their backs on NATO, on fulfilling our obligations. It is shocking. I've never seen anything like it," Biden said.

As a reminder, on February 13, the Senate approved a bill that provides for $95.34 billion in aid to US allies, including Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, of which $60 billion is earmarked for Kyiv.