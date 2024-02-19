A bill to help Ukraine: Biden ready to meet with House Speaker Johnson

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87412 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108619 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151410 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155360 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251448 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174422 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165644 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148362 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226498 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37901 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35689 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69845 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37753 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63838 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251448 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226498 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212460 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238184 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224936 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87412 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63838 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69845 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113143 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114025 views
A bill to help Ukraine: Biden ready to meet with House Speaker Johnson

Kyiv

 • 27810 views

President Biden says he is ready to meet with House Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss passage of a bill to provide aid to Ukraine and other U.S. allies.

U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to meet with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss a bill to help Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies if he "has something to say." The American president said this on February 19, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Biden had previously criticized Republicans for their reluctance to pass the aid bill and for Speaker Johnson's decision to send the House of Representatives on a two-week recess without voting on the bill.

Biden: Ukrainian Armed Forces forced to retreat from Avdiivka due to limited ammunition supplies18.02.24, 09:27 • 35437 views

Biden expressed his belief that the Republicans are "making a big mistake" by not responding to the threats from Russia. "The way they are walking away from the threat from Russia, turning their backs on NATO, on fulfilling our obligations. It is shocking. I've never seen anything like it," Biden said.

Biden on congressional vacation: it confirms concerns about whether the U.S. is a reliable ally16.02.24, 20:24 • 29924 views

As a reminder, on February 13, the Senate approved a bill that provides for $95.34 billion in aid to US allies, including Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, of which $60 billion is earmarked for Kyiv.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
voice-of-americaVoice of America
avdiivkaAvdiivka
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
taiwanTaiwan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
Kyiv

Contact us about advertising