Biden on congressional vacation: it confirms concerns about whether the U.S. is a reliable ally

President Joe Biden commenting on the House recessing without considering aid to Ukraine, said it only confirms real concerns about whether the U.S. is a reliable ally, reports UNN.

"The time has come. The Senate has been on vacation for two weeks now. Two weeks mi couldn't get it done! What the hell are they thinking? My God, this is very strange and it just confirms our fears and I would say not just panic, but real concern about whether the U.S. is a reliable ally. It's outrageous," Biden said.

Biden said the U.S. needs to do much more to help Ukraine.

Supplement

The U.S. House of Representatives went into recess until the end of February without voting on a bill to provide financial aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.