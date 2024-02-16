Biden on congressional vacation: it confirms concerns about whether the U.S. is a reliable ally

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88650 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109003 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151776 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155703 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251624 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174466 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165676 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148368 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226580 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36705 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70986 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38848 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32285 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64839 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251624 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212547 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238267 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225014 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88650 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64839 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70986 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113183 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114068 views
Biden on congressional vacation: it confirms concerns about whether the U.S. is a reliable ally

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29925 views

The House of Representatives went into recess without voting in favor of financial aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, prompting President Biden to express concern that it confirms doubts that the U.S. is a reliable ally.

President Joe Biden commenting on the House recessing without considering aid to Ukraine, said it only confirms real concerns about whether the U.S. is a reliable ally, reports UNN.

"The time has come. The Senate has been on vacation for two weeks now. Two weeks mi couldn't get it done! What the hell are they thinking? My God, this is very strange and it just confirms our fears and I would say not just panic, but  real concern about whether the U.S. is a reliable ally. It's outrageous," Biden said.

Biden said the U.S. needs to do much more to help Ukraine.

Supplement

The U.S. House of Representatives went into recess until the end of February without voting on a bill to provide financial aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

