Biden: Ukrainian Armed Forces forced to retreat from Avdiivka due to limited ammunition supplies

On the morning of February 17, Ukrainian troops were forced to retreat from Avdiivka, Donetsk region, due to a lack of ammunition, US President Joe Biden said. According to him, this happened as a result of the inaction of the Congress to allocate additional aid to Ukraine. This is stated in a statement of the White House, UNN reports.

President Biden called ... President Zelenskiy to emphasize the United States' commitment to continue supporting Ukraine on the eve of the two-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion. ...in the morning, the Ukrainian military was forced to retreat from Avdiivka after congressional inaction forced Ukrainian soldiers to limit their ammunition supplies, leading to Russia's first visible success in months - the White House said in a statement.

As noted, Biden emphasized the need for Congress to urgently pass a bill on additional national security funding to replenish the stocks of Ukrainian troops.

President Biden reaffirmed the strong bipartisan support in the U.S. government and among the American people for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The American leader also called for imposing costs on the Russian government to hold it accountable for its actions.

Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Biden in Munich. They discussed the situation on the battlefield and US support