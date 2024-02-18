Biden: Ukrainian Armed Forces forced to retreat from Avdiivka due to limited ammunition supplies

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88694 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109012 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151785 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155712 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251629 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174466 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165677 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226582 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36719 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70998 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38856 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32292 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64851 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251629 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226582 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238268 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225015 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88694 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64851 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70998 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113185 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114069 views
Actual
Biden: Ukrainian Armed Forces forced to retreat from Avdiivka due to limited ammunition supplies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35438 views

Due to the limited supply of ammunition caused by the inaction of the US Congress, the Ukrainian military was forced to retreat from Avdiivka on February 17.

On the morning of February 17, Ukrainian troops were forced to retreat from Avdiivka, Donetsk region, due to a lack of ammunition, US President Joe Biden said. According to him, this happened as a result of the inaction of the Congress to allocate additional aid to Ukraine. This is stated in a statement of the White House, UNN reports. 

President Biden called ... President Zelenskiy to emphasize the United States' commitment to continue supporting Ukraine on the eve of the two-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion. ...in the morning, the Ukrainian military was forced to retreat from Avdiivka after congressional inaction forced Ukrainian soldiers to limit their ammunition supplies, leading to Russia's first visible success in months

- the White House said in a statement.

As noted, Biden emphasized the need for Congress to urgently pass a bill on additional national security funding to replenish the stocks of Ukrainian troops. 

President Biden reaffirmed the strong bipartisan support in the U.S. government and among the American people for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

The American leader also called for imposing costs on the Russian government to hold it accountable for its actions.

Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Biden in Munich. They discussed the situation on the battlefield and US support17.02.24, 21:10 • 34751 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
avdiivkaAvdiivka
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
munichMunich
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising