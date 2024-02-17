Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Biden in Munich. They discussed the situation on the battlefield and US support

At the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with US President Joseph Biden, UNN reports.

"We discussed the current situation on the battlefield. I am glad that I can count on the full support of the American President. We also believe in the wise decision of the US Congress," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He emphasized that support for Ukraine is support for democracy and freedom.

"We must protect these values together. We agreed to keep in touch as we approach the 2-year anniversary of the start of the full-scale invasion," Zelensky summarized.

