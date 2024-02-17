Zelenskyy informs on Ukraine's priority defense needs: Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation in Munich

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the US Senate, which included senators from the Democratic and Republican parties, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress. He noted that Ukraine counted on further leadership of the United States in the protection of freedom and support for democracy in Europe and around the world.

"We are grateful to the President of the United States, to both parties for your decisions, support and assistance. You make the right decisions at critical moments. We are counting on the United States, on all Americans. We are glad that you are with us - on the right side," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Two rounds of negotiations were held: Zelensky on security agreement with the US

He emphasized the importance of the recent decision of the Senate to support a bill that would allocate $60 billion to help Ukraine.

Zelenskyy briefed the senators on Ukraine's priority defense needs, including additional artillery systems and shells, long-range weapons, electronic warfare, and strengthening air defense.

This is vital for us: Zelensky on the US aid package

The Head of State also spoke about the steps taken by Ukraine to counter Russia's attempts to undermine free navigation and unimpeded food exports through the Black Sea.

The President thanked for the initiatives that limit the resources of the aggressor state of Russia to wage war against Ukraine and for the steps taken by the United States to create a legislative mechanism for the confiscation of frozen Russian sovereign assets to rebuild our country.