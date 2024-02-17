Zelenskyy informs on Ukraine's priority defense needs: Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation in Munich

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105288 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114164 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156759 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160049 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 257681 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175498 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166420 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148470 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230154 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113119 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 48990 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 55504 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 53680 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 30661 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 43213 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 257689 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230159 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215869 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241436 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227940 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105303 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 78736 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 84442 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114467 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115303 views
Zelenskyy informs on Ukraine's priority defense needs: Zelenskyy meets with US Senate delegation in Munich

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33987 views

President Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. senators for their bipartisan support for Ukraine and discussed defense priorities with them.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the US Senate, which included senators from the Democratic and Republican parties, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the bipartisan and bicameral support for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress. He noted that Ukraine counted on further leadership of the United States in the protection of freedom and support for democracy in Europe and around the world.

"We are grateful to the President of the United States, to both parties for your decisions, support and assistance. You make the right decisions at critical moments. We are counting on the United States, on all Americans. We are glad that you are with us - on the right side," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Two rounds of negotiations were held: Zelensky on security agreement with the US17.02.24, 17:07 • 95009 views

He emphasized the importance of the recent decision of the Senate to support a bill that would allocate $60 billion to help Ukraine.

Zelenskyy briefed the senators on Ukraine's priority defense needs, including additional artillery systems and shells, long-range weapons, electronic warfare, and strengthening air defense.

This is vital for us: Zelensky on the US aid package17.02.24, 16:04 • 31626 views

The Head of State also spoke about the steps taken by Ukraine to counter Russia's attempts to undermine free navigation and unimpeded food exports through the Black Sea.

The President thanked for the initiatives that limit the resources of the aggressor state of Russia to wage war against Ukraine and for the steps taken by the United States to create a legislative mechanism for the confiscation of frozen Russian sovereign assets to rebuild our country.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
black-seaBlack Sea
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

