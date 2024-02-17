This is vital for us: Zelensky on the US aid package

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101614 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111780 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154401 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158005 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254406 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174972 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166065 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113105 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 45224 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 27924 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 32835 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 38904 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 36304 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254406 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213933 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239569 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226171 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101614 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72114 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78609 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113693 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114557 views
This is vital for us: Zelensky on the US aid package

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31628 views

Ukraine expects a positive decision by the US Congress on the military aid package, which is vital for maintaining the US strategic partnership.

Ukraine expects a positive decision from the US Congress on a military aid package. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris, UNN reports.

"Of course, the key issue for us now is to maintain the principled American support. Ukraine and all our soldiers need and look forward to a positive vote on the support package," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine is counting on a positive decision by the Congress.

"This package is vital for us. We are not considering alternatives today because we are counting on the United States as our strategic partner and that it will remain so. If we talk about an alternative, it means that the United States is not our strategic partner. That is why I do not consider an alternative," Zelensky added.

The President emphasized that this aid package is "the way forward, but it is not a victory yet.

At the same time, Harris added that the United States has only one plan in case the vote on the aid package for Ukraine fails.

"We have only one plan - Plan A. Providing Ukraine with everything it needs. I am convinced that the additional aid package will be voted through," Harris said.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged his G7 counterparts to quickly make a decision to confiscate frozen Russian assets and use them for Ukraine's recovery and defense, and received confirmation of additional military aid to Ukraine and a commitment to continue to provide support.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
g7G7
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising