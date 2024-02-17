This is vital for us: Zelensky on the US aid package

Ukraine expects a positive decision from the US Congress on a military aid package. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris, UNN reports.

"Of course, the key issue for us now is to maintain the principled American support. Ukraine and all our soldiers need and look forward to a positive vote on the support package," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine is counting on a positive decision by the Congress.

"This package is vital for us. We are not considering alternatives today because we are counting on the United States as our strategic partner and that it will remain so. If we talk about an alternative, it means that the United States is not our strategic partner. That is why I do not consider an alternative," Zelensky added.

The President emphasized that this aid package is "the way forward, but it is not a victory yet.

At the same time, Harris added that the United States has only one plan in case the vote on the aid package for Ukraine fails.

"We have only one plan - Plan A. Providing Ukraine with everything it needs. I am convinced that the additional aid package will be voted through," Harris said.

