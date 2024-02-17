Two rounds of negotiations were held: Zelensky on security agreement with the US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working on signing security agreements with the United States in the future, but that it is currently necessary to focus on working with the US Congress. The president said this during a press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris, UNN reports.

"As for security guarantees. Yes, our teams are working. We have held two rounds of negotiations. I am sure that we will have a very powerful document, but we agreed that we should focus on what is needed now. Therefore, we are focusing on working with the US Congress, and after that we will move on to security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine expects a positive decision by the US Congress on a military aid package that is vital to preserving the US strategic partnership.