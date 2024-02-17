Two rounds of negotiations were held: Zelensky on security agreement with the US

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101931 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111995 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154607 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158187 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254697 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175019 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166094 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148443 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228272 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 29567 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 34452 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 40561 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38060 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 25574 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254699 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228274 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214094 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239718 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226302 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101932 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72696 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79124 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113751 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114609 views
Two rounds of negotiations were held: Zelensky on security agreement with the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95008 views

Zelenskiy said that Ukraine is working on future security agreements with the US, but is now focused on getting Congressional approval for vital military aid to preserve their strategic partnership.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working on signing security agreements with the United States in the future, but that it is currently necessary to focus on working with the US Congress. The president said this during a press conference with US Vice President Kamala Harris, UNN reports.

"As for security guarantees. Yes, our teams are working. We have held two rounds of negotiations. I am sure that we will have a very powerful document, but we agreed that we should focus on what is needed now. Therefore, we are focusing on working with the US Congress, and after that we will move on to security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Ukraine expects a positive decision by the US Congress on a military aid package that is vital to preserving the US strategic partnership.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

