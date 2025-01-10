ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Research: when a wife earns more, a couple's mental health is at risk

Research: when a wife earns more, a couple's mental health is at risk

British scientists have found that a wife's higher income increases the risk of mental disorders in a couple by 8%. This especially affects men, increasing the likelihood of mental problems by 11%.

If you really want a happy life, it is better to have a male partner who earns more. This is the opinion of researchers from a British university, UNN reports with reference to The Economic Journal.

Details

In a new study, a team of researchers from Durham University  analyzed the income and mental health of heterosexual couples in Sweden. 

These couples were followed for 10 years or until they divorced, a scenario that occurred in about 20 percent of the couples surveyed.

The analysis showed that the mental health of the participants was related to the absolute income of the couple. At the same time, researchers led by Demid Getik found that if women earn more than their male partners, the couple is actually far from what can be called a happy life.

The scientists explained what exactly is meant:

The fact is that when a woman becomes the breadwinner, it can lead to a higher risk of mental disorders for both members of the couple. But the threat in this case is especially for men, the researchers noted. 

Crossing the threshold beyond which a wife starts earning more significantly increases the likelihood of being diagnosed with a mental disorder.

In the most stringent specification, the probability increases by about 8% for the entire sample and by 11% for men, say representatives of the University of Durham, UK.

"In this study, I find strong evidence that couples' relative income plays an important role in mental health outcomes. Even in a supposedly more egalitarian society like Sweden

- The researchers note. 

Mental health is a crucial outcome linked to many important economic and life outcomes, they add.

It was also found that, as of today, the share of couples where the wife earns more than the husband is growing worldwide. In particular, the share of couples where the wife is the main breadwinner is growing.

Recall

The German government does not support the repatriation of Ukrainian refugees, but encourages them to "earn a living".

