Average salary in Ukraine increased by almost 19% over the year
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Ministry of Economy, the average salary for vacancies in Ukraine in August 2024 increased by 18.9% compared to last year, reaching UAH 19674. The average salary for a resume also increased by 14% to UAH 20503.
According to the calculations of the Ministry of Economy based on the data of the work.ua portal, the average nominal salary for vacancies in August 2024 increased by 18.9% to UAH 19674 compared to August 2023
The report notes that in July of this year, the salary for vacancies increased by 19.8% to UAH 19553, respectively.
The average salary for a resume increased by 14% to UAH 20503
Last year , the average monthly salary in Ukraine in the third quarter increased by 22.7% compared to the same period last year and amounted to UAH 17,937.