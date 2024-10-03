Average salary in Ukraine increased by almost 19% over the year

The average salary for vacancies in Ukraine in August 2024 increased by 18.9% compared to the same period last year, reaching UAH 19,674. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

The report notes that in July of this year, the salary for vacancies increased by 19.8% to UAH 19553, respectively.

The average salary for a resume increased by 14% to UAH 20503 , the report says.

Recall

Last year , the average monthly salary in Ukraine in the third quarter increased by 22.7% compared to the same period last year and amounted to UAH 17,937.