Average salary in Ukraine increased by almost 19% over the year

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 12628 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 88612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158922 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133507 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140555 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137787 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178145 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169529 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138078 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137640 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77266 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105899 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108089 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158921 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178145 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169529 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186073 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137640 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138078 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145133 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136631 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153639 views
Actual
Average salary in Ukraine increased by almost 19% over the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12869 views

According to the Ministry of Economy, the average salary for vacancies in Ukraine in August 2024 increased by 18.9% compared to last year, reaching UAH 19674. The average salary for a resume also increased by 14% to UAH 20503.

The average salary for vacancies in Ukraine in August 2024 increased by 18.9% compared to the same period last year, reaching UAH 19,674. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

According to the calculations of the Ministry of Economy based on the data of the work.ua portal, the average nominal salary for vacancies in August 2024 increased by 18.9% to UAH 19674 compared to August 2023

- writes the Ministry of Economy.

The report notes that in July of this year, the salary for vacancies increased by 19.8% to UAH 19553, respectively.

The average salary for a resume increased by 14% to UAH 20503

 , the report says.

Recall

Last year , the average monthly salary in Ukraine in the third quarter increased by 22.7% compared to the same period last year and amounted to UAH 17,937.

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ukraineUkraine

