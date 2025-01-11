ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144779 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144779 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125896 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133605 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133605 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133207 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133207 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169616 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169616 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110375 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110375 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162996 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104413 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113936 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90903 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128908 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 127569 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127569 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 88860 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88860 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 100559 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100559 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144779 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169616 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162996 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190790 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180046 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180046 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127573 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128913 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142403 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134071 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134071 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151296 views
"Zelensky bought a hotel": CPJ records a surge in fake news about Ukraine in France

“Zelensky bought a hotel": CPJ records a surge in fake news about Ukraine in France

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 76613 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation has identified the spread of pro-Russian narratives in the French information space. Fakes about Zelenskyy's purchase of real estate in France and discrediting Western aid were recorded.

The Center for Countering Disinformation has recorded a number of anti-Ukrainian information campaigns in the French information space. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that French-language resources spread pro-Russian theses, such as "France is fomenting war in Ukraine," "The West is making money on arms supplies, and Ukraine is paying with lives," "The West is responsible for the war in Ukraine," etc. 

Such messages are openly manipulative, aimed at discrediting Western assistance to Ukraine and shifting responsibility for the escalation to the West. A special role in spreading manipulative messages was played by the French-language network of propaganda resources Pravda, which was previously reported by the Center

- the post says.

The CPJ has also recorded a campaign to spread fake news in France to discredit President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

It was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly "bought a hotel in the ski resort of Courchevel in France for 88 million euros" and that "Volodymyr Zelenskyy bought a villa on the island of Saint-Barthélemy" 

- informs the CPA.

These reports are untrue and have been refuted by the Center," the LCC said.

Recall

Russian propaganda has shifted its focus from justifying aggression to undermining Ukrainians' belief in victory. KIISE warns of hidden narratives aimed at discrediting the government and weakening Western support.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

