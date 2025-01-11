The Center for Countering Disinformation has recorded a number of anti-Ukrainian information campaigns in the French information space. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation in Telegram, UNN reports.

It is noted that French-language resources spread pro-Russian theses, such as "France is fomenting war in Ukraine," "The West is making money on arms supplies, and Ukraine is paying with lives," "The West is responsible for the war in Ukraine," etc.

Such messages are openly manipulative, aimed at discrediting Western assistance to Ukraine and shifting responsibility for the escalation to the West. A special role in spreading manipulative messages was played by the French-language network of propaganda resources Pravda, which was previously reported by the Center - the post says.

The CPJ has also recorded a campaign to spread fake news in France to discredit President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly "bought a hotel in the ski resort of Courchevel in France for 88 million euros" and that "Volodymyr Zelenskyy bought a villa on the island of Saint-Barthélemy" - informs the CPA.

These reports are untrue and have been refuted by the Center," the LCC said.

Russian propaganda has shifted its focus from justifying aggression to undermining Ukrainians' belief in victory. KIISE warns of hidden narratives aimed at discrediting the government and weakening Western support.