No negotiations will lead to sustainable peace with Putin's demands - ISW

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 23598 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 141024 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 123904 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 131814 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132057 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167483 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110054 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161269 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104364 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113911 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 80023 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126102 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124622 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 76005 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 90497 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 141042 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 167497 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161282 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189165 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178462 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 124612 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126088 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133213 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150546 views
No negotiations will lead to sustainable peace with Putin's demands - ISW

No negotiations will lead to sustainable peace with Putin's demands - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78827 views

Peskov says Putin is ready to negotiate with Trump without preconditions. ISW emphasizes that the Kremlin's position on Ukraine remains unchanged: complete surrender and change of government.

Despite the Kremlin's "readiness" to negotiate with Western leaders, no negotiations can guarantee a sustainable peace with the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is stated in an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Kremlin has confirmed it is ready to negotiate with US President-elect Donald Trump without any "preconditions" but noted that its negotiating position remains unchanged.

On January 10, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump's announcement that he would be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that Putin is open to contacts with international leaders and that "no conditions are required for this."

- ISW analysts write .

At the same time, Peskov reiterated that the Kremlin maintains its "repeatedly voiced" position on Ukraine, which Putin clearly defined in June 2024 and reiterated during his "Direct Line" on December 19.

According to ISW , in June 2024, Putin demanded that Ukraine replace President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government under the guise of "denazification," demilitarization, and the transfer of significant territories in eastern and southern Ukraine to Russia, including those regions of Ukraine that Russia does not currently occupy, all of which effectively means Ukraine's complete surrender.

No negotiations will lead to a meaningful and sustainable peace as long as Putin remains committed to these demands, despite the Kremlin's "willingness" to negotiate with Western leaders

- the report says.

ISW's key findings for January 10:

  • On the night of January 9-10, Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian ammunition and drone depot in Rostov Oblast.
    • The Kremlin confirmed that it is ready to negotiate with US President-elect Donald Trump without any “preconditions” but noted that its negotiating position remains unchanged.
      • On January 10, the US, UK and Japan announced new sanctions against Russia.
        • The EU has transferred three billion euros (about $3.07 billion) to Ukraine, the first tranche of EU funding from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.
          • Russian troops advanced in the Kursk region and near Kupyansk, Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.
            • The BBC's Russian service reported on January 10 that a joint investigation with the Russian media outlet Mediazona, using data from open sources, confirmed that at least 88,055 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since February 2022.

              Recall

              Senior Russian military and security officials advocate for escalation of hostilities in Ukraine instead of negotiations. Despite significant casualties, they call on Putin to intensify military efforts and hold partial conscriptions.

              Vita Zelenetska

              WarPolitics
              institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
              donald-trumpDonald Trump
              european-unionEuropean Union
              united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
              japanJapan
              volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
              united-statesUnited States
              ukraineUkraine

              Contact us about advertising