No negotiations will lead to sustainable peace with Putin's demands - ISW

Despite the Kremlin's "readiness" to negotiate with Western leaders, no negotiations can guarantee a sustainable peace with the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is stated in an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

It is noted that the Kremlin has confirmed it is ready to negotiate with US President-elect Donald Trump without any "preconditions" but noted that its negotiating position remains unchanged.

On January 10, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Trump's announcement that he would be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that Putin is open to contacts with international leaders and that "no conditions are required for this." - ISW analysts write .

At the same time, Peskov reiterated that the Kremlin maintains its "repeatedly voiced" position on Ukraine, which Putin clearly defined in June 2024 and reiterated during his "Direct Line" on December 19.

According to ISW , in June 2024, Putin demanded that Ukraine replace President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government under the guise of "denazification," demilitarization, and the transfer of significant territories in eastern and southern Ukraine to Russia, including those regions of Ukraine that Russia does not currently occupy, all of which effectively means Ukraine's complete surrender.

No negotiations will lead to a meaningful and sustainable peace as long as Putin remains committed to these demands, despite the Kremlin's "willingness" to negotiate with Western leaders - the report says.

ISW's key findings for January 10:

On the night of January 9-10, Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian ammunition and drone depot in Rostov Oblast.

On January 10, the US, UK and Japan announced new sanctions against Russia.

The EU has transferred three billion euros (about $3.07 billion) to Ukraine, the first tranche of EU funding from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Russian troops advanced in the Kursk region and near Kupyansk, Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

The BBC's Russian service reported on January 10 that a joint investigation with the Russian media outlet Mediazona, using data from open sources, confirmed that at least 88,055 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since February 2022.

Senior Russian military and security officials advocate for escalation of hostilities in Ukraine instead of negotiations. Despite significant casualties, they call on Putin to intensify military efforts and hold partial conscriptions.