Turkish Foreign Minister: We continue to strongly support the territorial integrity of Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that his country continues to "strongly support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine". This is reported by Hürriyet with reference to the video address of the Foreign Minister, UNN reports.

In his speech, the Turkish Foreign Minister recalled that in 2022, thanks to a grain deal brokered by Turkey, more than 33 million tons of grain entered circulation.

"We are continuing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on shipping in the Black Sea," Hakan Fidan said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the war could change due to fatigue on both sides in 2025. He emphasized the need for a fair solution within the framework of Ukraine's territorial integrity.