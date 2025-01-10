Cooperation that changes lives: how SOS Children's Villages works in Brovary.

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137202 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121832 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129906 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130670 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165101 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109656 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159384 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104305 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113887 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117113 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 68632 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123390 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121765 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 62135 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 76452 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137172 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165085 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187412 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176784 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121765 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123390 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140708 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132511 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149926 views
Actual
Cooperation that changes lives: how SOS Children's Villages works in Brovary

Cooperation that changes lives: how SOS Children's Villages works in Brovary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 285672 views

Cooperation that changes lives: how SOS Children's Villages works in Brovary.

The Service for Children of the Brovary City Council has been cooperating with the charitable organization SOS Children's Villages for almost 20 years, focusing on protecting children's rights and ensuring their family upbringing. According to Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, the cooperation has been extended for another 5 years, UNN reports.

17 years ago, a unique SOS Children's Village was created in Brovary. Every year, our cooperation with the administration of the Village grows and strengthens, reaching new levels and introducing new forms. Former residents of SOS Children's Village enter adulthood fully socialized, educated, with developed creative skills, with a desire to live, work, and raise their own children in full-fledged, strong families. The Brovary City Council, the International Charitable Organization "SOS Children's Villages Ukraine" and the Charitable Organization "Kyiv Regional Branch of the SOS Children's Village Charitable Foundation" have once again signed an extended cooperation agreement on the development of family-based care

UNN asked Larysa Teplyuk, head of the children's service of the Brovary City Council, about the functioning of this initiative.

"We sign a cooperation agreement with them every 5 years. This agreement stipulates that we work together to protect the interests of children and place them in family-based care," she said.

Social Children's Village: a home for children and support for families

The social children's town has family-type orphanages where children find love and care. As Larysa Teplyuk explains, the organization provides maintenance and utilities, while the children's service is responsible for selecting families.

"They have houses on their territory, and they are fully serviced by a social children's town. And we are already selecting children and families who live in these houses," she said.

Currently, there are five local family-type orphanages in the city, as well as families from other regions of Ukraine who were evacuated due to the war.

Maintenance and support even after the release

A special feature of the SOS Children's Villages project is to help children even after they leave orphanages. Thanks to the youth program, graduates can receive mentoring and the necessary support to start an independent life.

"They have a youth program. They rent an apartment in Kyiv, and those children who leave the family-type orphanage get a mentor who helps them with their studies, budget and adaptation to independent living. This is very important for our children," emphasized Larysa Teplyuk.

The Strong Family Project: Helping those in need

In addition to supporting family-type orphanages, the organization implements the Strong Family project aimed at helping families in difficult life circumstances.

"They also help all families who need help, both material, such as food or clothing, and psychological support. We refer such families to them, and they are quite effective in taking them under their care," Teplyuk said.

Pride in graduates

The organization is especially proud of its alumni who are succeeding in their adult lives. Some of them have already set up their own businesses, serving as an example of how active support in childhood can change one's destiny.

"There are examples of our children who are now adults, some of whom have set up their own businesses. We are proud of these children," says the head of the service.

The long-term cooperation between the Children's Affairs Service and SOS Children's Villages provides a solid foundation for the future of the children, who receive not only a warm home but also support on their way to independence.

Add

A modular town has also been operating in Brovary for two years, which has become a shelter for internally displaced persons who have been left homeless by the war. This project has become one of the symbols of the community's support and solidarity with those affected by the consequences of Russian aggression.

The town is equipped with modern modular houses that meet all comfort and safety standards. There is everything you need for temporary residence: kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, recreation areas and even space for children. In addition, the town is provided with alternative sources of electricity, which allows its residents to feel comfortable in the absence of electricity in cold weather.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPublicationsKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising