Cooperation that changes lives: how SOS Children's Villages works in Brovary.

The Service for Children of the Brovary City Council has been cooperating with the charitable organization SOS Children's Villages for almost 20 years, focusing on protecting children's rights and ensuring their family upbringing. According to Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, the cooperation has been extended for another 5 years, UNN reports.

17 years ago, a unique SOS Children's Village was created in Brovary. Every year, our cooperation with the administration of the Village grows and strengthens, reaching new levels and introducing new forms. Former residents of SOS Children's Village enter adulthood fully socialized, educated, with developed creative skills, with a desire to live, work, and raise their own children in full-fledged, strong families. The Brovary City Council, the International Charitable Organization "SOS Children's Villages Ukraine" and the Charitable Organization "Kyiv Regional Branch of the SOS Children's Village Charitable Foundation" have once again signed an extended cooperation agreement on the development of family-based care reported Igor Sapozhko.

UNN asked Larysa Teplyuk, head of the children's service of the Brovary City Council, about the functioning of this initiative.

"We sign a cooperation agreement with them every 5 years. This agreement stipulates that we work together to protect the interests of children and place them in family-based care," she said.

Social Children's Village: a home for children and support for families

The social children's town has family-type orphanages where children find love and care. As Larysa Teplyuk explains, the organization provides maintenance and utilities, while the children's service is responsible for selecting families.

"They have houses on their territory, and they are fully serviced by a social children's town. And we are already selecting children and families who live in these houses," she said.

Currently, there are five local family-type orphanages in the city, as well as families from other regions of Ukraine who were evacuated due to the war.

Maintenance and support even after the release

A special feature of the SOS Children's Villages project is to help children even after they leave orphanages. Thanks to the youth program, graduates can receive mentoring and the necessary support to start an independent life.

"They have a youth program. They rent an apartment in Kyiv, and those children who leave the family-type orphanage get a mentor who helps them with their studies, budget and adaptation to independent living. This is very important for our children," emphasized Larysa Teplyuk.

The Strong Family Project: Helping those in need

In addition to supporting family-type orphanages, the organization implements the Strong Family project aimed at helping families in difficult life circumstances.

"They also help all families who need help, both material, such as food or clothing, and psychological support. We refer such families to them, and they are quite effective in taking them under their care," Teplyuk said.

Pride in graduates

The organization is especially proud of its alumni who are succeeding in their adult lives. Some of them have already set up their own businesses, serving as an example of how active support in childhood can change one's destiny.

"There are examples of our children who are now adults, some of whom have set up their own businesses. We are proud of these children," says the head of the service.

The long-term cooperation between the Children's Affairs Service and SOS Children's Villages provides a solid foundation for the future of the children, who receive not only a warm home but also support on their way to independence.

A modular town has also been operating in Brovary for two years, which has become a shelter for internally displaced persons who have been left homeless by the war. This project has become one of the symbols of the community's support and solidarity with those affected by the consequences of Russian aggression.

The town is equipped with modern modular houses that meet all comfort and safety standards. There is everything you need for temporary residence: kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, recreation areas and even space for children. In addition, the town is provided with alternative sources of electricity, which allows its residents to feel comfortable in the absence of electricity in cold weather.