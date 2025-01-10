ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

ATES guerrillas conducted a campaign in the Primorsky Krai of Russia: photo report

ATES guerrillas conducted a campaign in the Primorsky Krai of Russia: photo report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39779 views

Activists of the ATESH movement conducted a campaign in the city of Fokino, Primorsky Krai, Russia. Leaflets calling for people to join the movement were placed in public places in the city.

ATES guerrillas conducted propaganda work in the Primorsky Territory of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the resistance movement “ATESH” in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on January 9, Civic Force activists worked in the city of Fokino, Primorsky Krai.

Image

“Leaflets calling to join our movement have appeared in residential areas, on administrative buildings and shops, where the largest number of people pass every day,” the guerrillas write.

Image

According to ATES representatives, the first results are already in. 

“There are far more people who are fed up with the criminal authorities than anyone could have thought, and most importantly, they no longer want to be silent!” the statement reads.

Recall

The ATESh guerrilla movement reported a successful sabotage at the training center for Russian army UAV operators. An undercover agent passed on information about the location of the unit, which led to the elimination of two and the injury of three occupants.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War

