ATES guerrillas conducted propaganda work in the Primorsky Territory of the Russian Federation. This is reported by the resistance movement “ATESH” in Telegram, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that on January 9, Civic Force activists worked in the city of Fokino, Primorsky Krai.

“Leaflets calling to join our movement have appeared in residential areas, on administrative buildings and shops, where the largest number of people pass every day,” the guerrillas write.

According to ATES representatives, the first results are already in.

“There are far more people who are fed up with the criminal authorities than anyone could have thought, and most importantly, they no longer want to be silent!” the statement reads.

Recall

The ATESh guerrilla movement reported a successful sabotage at the training center for Russian army UAV operators. An undercover agent passed on information about the location of the unit, which led to the elimination of two and the injury of three occupants.