Love will endure anything: despite the criminal case and suspicions of violating anti-corruption legislation, Hetmantsev was hired as Sokur's assistant

When it comes to cleansing state institutions of corruption, it is important not only to talk but also to act. However, for Danylo Hetmantsev, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, these principles seem to be optional. His latest personnel move is not only surprising, but also outrageous: Hetmantsev publicly announced that his new assistant will be Yevhen Sokur, a man whose reputation has long been questioned, UNN writes.

This is how one can describe the rapid career rise of Sokur, who was recently fired from his position as acting deputy head of the State Tax Service due to numerous scandals. The focus of attention has been on his alleged violations of anti-corruption legislation, as well as more serious charges related to obstructing the supply of fuel and lubricants to the army during the war.

As you know, criminal proceedings are being investigated against Sokur, which were opened by the State Bureau of Investigation on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation believes that Sokur, while serving as acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, signed an order on October 26, 2022, to revoke Ukrtatnafta's license to produce fuel, which caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and the state's defense capability. The State Bureau of Investigation informed UNN that this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.

Moreover, it turned out that Sokur had also violated anti-corruption laws. During the investigation into the alleged assassination attempt, Sokur himself told law enforcement that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Following a deputy appeal from Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an inspection of Yevhen Sokur . In response to a request from UNN, the Agency also confirmed that they are monitoring the official's lifestyle. Kateryna Butko, head of the Public Council at the NAPC, noted that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Sokur and his partner Alina lived together.

Later, it turned out that Sokur lives with Alina Lebedieva. According to the Youcontrol system, Alina Lebedieva registered as a sole proprietor on August 3, 2022. The main KVED of activity is retail sale of flowers, plants, seeds, fertilizers, pets and pet food in specialized stores. It is worth noting that Sokur was promoted to a senior position in the tax office less than three months earlier, in May 2022.

It is not surprising that in a little over a year of work during the full-scale war, Alina Lebedieva's business was going so well that on her birthday, November 1, 2023, she announced the opening of a flower boutique in the heart of the capital, in the Leonardo business center.

According to experts, the stunning success of Sokur's roommate may be related to another very interesting aspect: the legalization of funds through her business.

But these circumstances do not seem to bother Danylo Hetmantsev. In his commentary, he actually defends Sokur and the team of tax officials under his control, stating:

"I personally thanked them publicly. They are really cool people. They have really shown that the State Tax Service, which has always been the heart of corruption, can work differently, according to the law, breaking down long-standing schemes. These are the best tax specialists in the country today. Therefore, I am convinced that the team will have no problems with further employment. I will be very grateful if they join my team. In particular, Sokur has agreed to be my assistant.

Hetmantsev's “watchers” and racketeering instead of law: the brutal truth about the work of the State Tax Service from former head of Khmelnytsky tax office Iryna Zlenko

The former head of the Khmelnytsky regional tax office, Iryna Zlenko, told UNN that Danylo Hetmantsev personally managed the tax service, including holding meetings with employees when the State Tax Service was nominally headed by Tetiana Kiriyenko, and determining the body's personnel policy. According to the former head of the Khmelnytskyi tax office, Danylo Hetmantsev created and led an organized criminal group in the tax office. His future assistant, Yevhen Sokur, helped him in this. He was in charge of all the "sweet" areas of the tax service's work - licensing, VAT refunds, and blocking business operations.

UNN asked the NABU whether law enforcement agencies plan to open criminal proceedings based on Iryna Zlenko's statements.

The NABU promised to take into account Iryna Zlenko's statements. "The task of the National Bureau is to counteract criminal corruption offenses committed by senior officials authorized to perform state or local government functions and pose a threat to national security. The information provided in the appeal will be taken into account and used by the National Bureau's detectives in the course of performing their duties as defined by the law," law enforcement officials said.

It was during Hetmantsev's tenure at the State Tax Service that businesses actively complained about pressure, blocking of tax invoices, and illegal actions. Entrepreneurs reported constant information requests that required a lot of documents and unfair inclusion in the lists of risky companies. Such actions by the tax authorities were one of the main reasons for the mass closure of businesses in 2023-2024.

It is likely that Hetmantsev's devoted love for Sokur is due to fear. After all, the head of the Rada's tax committee understands that if his henchmen start talking, his place of residence could very quickly change from a warm office and a parliamentary seat to the Lukianivske pre-trial detention center. It is possible that at the stage of Sokur's transfer from Hetmantsev's assistant to the State Tax Service, the MP promised him protection no matter what. This, in particular, is confirmed by the fact that Hetmantsev stubbornly ignored all law enforcement claims against Sokur.

However, is such a reputation appropriate for an MP's aide who declares to fight corruption?

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has canceled the decision to appoint Yevhen Sokur, a former assistant to MP Danylo Hetmantsev, as acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.