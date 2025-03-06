The Armed Forces of Ukraine will use a remote smoke release system
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense has approved the use of a domestic remote smoke release control system. The system allows for the control of dozens of smoke grenades from a safe location and operates at various temperatures.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.
The complex is designed for controlled ignition of pyrotechnic devices in a specified sequence and configuration. The system consists of computerized control points, a meteorological station, other peripheral devices, and equipment that allows monitoring and activating dozens of smoke grenades.
The operator can control the system from a safe location, and the station itself operates over a wide range of temperatures and other climatic factors.
Recall
In February 2025, the Ministry of Defense allowed for the operation of over 100 new samples of weapons and military equipment, of which over 90% are developments of Ukrainian enterprises.
Among the new samples that have been codified are unmanned aerial complexes, electronic warfare systems, means of radiation, chemical, and biological protection, aviation equipment, and automotive technology.
In addition, since the beginning of the year, more than 10 new samples of unmanned aerial complexes with fiber optic control channels have been codified and allowed for operation in the Defense Forces.