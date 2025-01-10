The last warm day before a sharp cold snap: weather forecast for today

Today, January 10, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine with clearings, sometimes rain with sleet. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

January 10 is cloudy with clearings. Rain in the western, afternoon and northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, and sleet in the west. Heavy precipitation in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians. In the rest of the country - no significant precipitation.

South wind with a shift to the west, 7-12 m/s. In westerly gusts 15-20 m/s, in the high Carpathians - 25-30 m/s.

Daytime temperatures are 4-9° Celsius in the west and north, 8-13° Celsius in the rest of the country, and 11-16° Celsius in Crimea.

Cloudy weather with clearing is expected in Kyiv region, with rain in the afternoon.

South wind, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature during the day is 4-9° Celsius.

In Kyiv, the temperature will be 7-9° C during the day.