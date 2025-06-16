Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to Ukraine

$41.490.00
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 24797 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 73615 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 76596 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 72009 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 68616 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 62139 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 52514 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 115882 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69479 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58909 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Popular news
Powerful fortifications are being erected on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions: photos and videosJune 15, 04:54 PM • 14869 views
Ukrainian UAV strike on Yelabuga: General Staff confirms hitJune 15, 05:18 PM • 4832 views
Netanyahu: Israel eliminated top Iranian intelligence leaders, claims of assassination plots against Khamenei are lies. June 15, 05:59 PM • 3612 views
In Saudi Arabia, a well-known journalist investigating corruption in the royal family was executed for "treason"June 15, 06:55 PM • 8668 views
Explosions in Kyiv: the capital is attacked by strike drones, air defense is working09:19 PM • 7576 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 47482 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 119258 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 179581 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 186310 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 202046 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 19188 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 17566 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 115882 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 57747 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 106926 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The Trump administration has changed its approach to the war, considering it a problem for Europe. Ukraine must rely on Europe, buy weapons, or develop its own production.

Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to Ukraine

The administration of President Donald Trump is changing its approach to the war in Ukraine, and now Washington is effectively ending direct military assistance to Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication The Telegraph.  

Details

During hearings in Congress on the US defense budget project for 2026, Defense Minister Pete Hegseth stated that the Trump team has a "fundamentally different vision" of the conflict than the previous government. 

It is noted that this statement indicates a clear change in priorities: the Russian war against Ukraine is now considered a problem for Europe.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, the United States has already provided Ukraine with almost $74 billion in aid, including critical Patriot air defense systems, long-range artillery, tanks, armored vehicles and millions of shells. Some purchases are still ongoing, but in general, Kyiv has been left without the support of its main strategic ally, the material says.

Now Ukraine has three options: rely on Europe's efforts, buy weapons from the US with European funds, or step up its own production by attracting Western funding.

Fortunately for Ukraine, European leaders have repeatedly promised to take on the commitment and do what Ukraine needs to fight for. Less happy, but in practice, Europe seems to promise better than take real steps

- the statement reads.

In March, Kaya Kallas proposed allocating EUR 40 billion for weapons for Ukraine, but this initiative was rejected by a number of countries, including Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Spain and Italy. Subsequently, the EU directed the first billion euros from frozen Russian assets to support the Ukrainian defense industry.

According to the publication, Ukraine is effectively using the funds received. Own arms production now meets 50% of Ukraine's military needs

According to The Telegraph, the Bohdana self-propelled guns are produced in a quantity of 20 units per month and are ahead of the French Caesars. For 2025, the country plans to produce five million FPV drones, 30,000 kamikaze drones and 3,000 cruise missiles.

Some Ukrainian equipment is actually better than weapons from foreign supplies, as it is more precisely adapted to the needs of the front. In particular, the Ukrainian Limma electronic warfare system surpasses Russian and Western technologies in jamming Russian bombs, the article says. 

However, despite technological and tactical superiority, the Armed Forces are facing a shortage of shells, fuel, spare parts and a shortage of people in the army.

The worst irony is that Europe, which declares its support for Ukraine, at the same time spends more than €20 billion a year on the purchase of Russian energy — financing, in fact, Putin's military machine more than Ukraine's defense.

Let us remind you

In case of a real reduction in US military aid, Ukraine will feel it. This is a wave of risks for all countries, and especially for Europe. This was stated in an interview with Bild by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

ISW: Decreasing US Aid to Ukraine Will Only Strengthen Putin's Belief in Victory 12.06.25, 04:37 • 3332 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
