ISW: Decreasing US Aid to Ukraine Will Only Strengthen Putin's Belief in Victory
Kyiv • UNN
Analysts believe that reduced U.S. aid to Ukraine will give Russia advantages on the battlefield. This will encourage Putin to continue the war and believe in conquering Ukraine.
Reducing US military aid to Ukraine will not lead to lasting peace in Ukraine, nor will it force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to revise his "theory of victory." This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Details
Analysts point out that according to Putin's "theory of victory," the Russian army can continue to make gradual advances on the battlefield longer than Ukrainian forces can defend themselves, and longer than the West is willing to support Ukraine.
Western military assistance, especially that which only the United States can provide quickly and on a large scale, remains crucial for Ukrainian forces to make decisive gains on the battlefield and put pressure on Putin to rethink his theory of victory
Putin ordered to take into account the "experience" of the war in Ukraine in the state armament program11.06.25, 23:16 • 1492 views
They are convinced that gains on the battlefield that change Putin's calculations will force Russia to engage in constructive negotiations to ensure a "peaceful resolution of the war."
"Reducing US aid to Ukraine poses a risk of giving Russia greater advantages on the battlefield and is likely to encourage Putin to continue the war and strengthen his belief that Russia can conquer Ukraine, which is incompatible with US President Donald Trump's stated goal of ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine," the analysts concluded.
Context
The day before, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset said that funding for military aid to Ukraine would be reduced in the future defense budget. According to him, a peaceful settlement through negotiations "is in the best interests of both parties and the interests of our country, especially given all the competing interests around the world."
Zelenskyy: Russia is simply lying to Trump12.06.25, 03:20 • 852 views