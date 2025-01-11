Zelensky calls the damaged Russian tanker near Rügen, Germany, an “oil bomb”

The damaged Russian tanker, which is stranded off the German island of Rügen with almost 100,000 tons of Russian oil, is an obvious threat to the natural environment of the sea and the entire coast, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

In his publication, the Head of State called the tanker an "oil bomb" that fortunately did not detonate.

This shadow fleet tanker is an oil bomb that, fortunately, did not detonate. But Moscow uses hundreds of such "bombs," and each of them is a threat - the President of Ukraine wrote.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is shelling Ukraine every day, and it earns money for its missiles, attack drones, guided bombs, in particular, with this tanker fleet.

Russia jeopardizes the environment precisely to be able to kill people - Zelensky said.

He thanked the countries and leaders who "act against all forms of Russian profiteering that enrich Putin and enable him to wage war and destabilize Europe and other parts of the world," emphasizing that more such actions are needed.

"The Russian tanker fleet must stop so that Russian attacks and threats can stop," Zelensky added.

Recall

The Eventin tanker carrying 99,000 tons of Russian oil lost control off the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea. The vessel is part of the Russian "shadow fleet" used to circumvent sanctions.