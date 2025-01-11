The US extends the status of “temporarily protected persons” for Ukrainian citizens

The United States has extended the status of "temporarily protected persons" for Ukrainian citizens until October 19, 2026. It provides for special immigration rules. This is reported by the US Department of Homeland Security, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 10, 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security announced the extension of temporary refugee status (TPS) for Ukraine for 18 months.

The extension of the temporary refugee status is due to the ongoing armed conflict and the extraordinary and temporary conditions in Ukraine that do not allow eligible Ukrainian citizens to return safely - the post says.

The Minister of Internal Security Alejandro Mayorkas allowed not only Ukrainian citizens, but also stateless persons who have been living in Ukraine for a long time to obtain this status. According to the rules, those who have already received this status must re-register within 60 days. According to the ministry, this will allow more than 103,000 Ukrainian citizens to retain their status.

The Ministry notes that this will allow re-registered Ukrainians to automatically extend the validity of work permits previously issued in accordance with their refugee status from Ukraine for 12 months, but not all of them.

Recall

Ukraine will not use any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.