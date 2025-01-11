ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
The US extends the status of “temporarily protected persons” for Ukrainian citizens

The US extends the status of “temporarily protected persons” for Ukrainian citizens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62726 views

The United States has extended the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ukrainians until October 19, 2026. More than 103 thousand Ukrainians will be able to maintain their status and receive automatic extensions of their work permits.

The United States has extended the status of "temporarily protected persons" for Ukrainian citizens until October 19, 2026. It provides for special immigration rules. This is reported by the US Department of Homeland Security, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 10, 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security announced the extension of temporary refugee status (TPS) for Ukraine for 18 months.

The extension of the temporary refugee status is due to the ongoing armed conflict and the extraordinary and temporary conditions in Ukraine that do not allow eligible Ukrainian citizens to return safely

- the post says.

The Minister of Internal Security Alejandro Mayorkas allowed not only Ukrainian citizens, but also stateless persons who have been living in Ukraine for a long time to obtain this status. According to the rules, those who have already received this status must re-register within 60 days. According to the ministry, this will allow more than 103,000 Ukrainian citizens to retain their status.

The Ministry notes that this will allow re-registered Ukrainians to automatically extend the validity of work permits previously issued in accordance with their refugee status from Ukraine for 12 months, but not all of them.

Recall

Ukraine will not use any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsOur people abroad
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

