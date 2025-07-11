Trump may be denied speech in British Parliament during state visit - Sky News

US President Donald Trump may be denied the right to address the British Parliament during his state visit in September. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that this information emerged against the backdrop of the "successful state visit" of French President Emmanuel Macron this week, during which he was invited to address both houses of the British Parliament.

It is noted that the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has not yet received a request to invite the US President to speak in Parliament. This was confirmed by MPs who expressed concern about allowing the US President to address both houses.

I was glad to see Macron here, but I have very different feelings about Trump. Trump has made some very uncomfortable and disturbing comments about the UK government, democracy, the Middle East, especially regarding equality and, of course, Ukraine. - wrote Labour MP Kate Osborne in a letter to the Speaker.

At the same time, the publication indicates that the problem may lie in the lack of publicly agreed dates for Trump's state visit and the fact that the British Parliament will not be in session from September 16 to October 13 due to party conferences.

"This will be Mr. Trump's second state visit. During the first, in 2019, he did not address Parliament, despite his predecessor, Barack Obama, being invited to do so," the article states.

Recall

In June, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Donald Trump is a reliable partner and their teams are constantly communicating.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the invitation to Trump to pay a state visit to Britain at the end of the year