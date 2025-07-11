Trump may be denied speech in British Parliament during state visit - Sky News

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
07:13 PM • 5950 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 69018 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 103887 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 117231 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 74718 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 77247 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 68075 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 61740 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 48887 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38593 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
56%
750mm
Popular news
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 85276 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncoveredJuly 11, 12:24 PM • 47669 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 42883 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 36217 views
North Korean "wonder" failed: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a North Korean-made multiple rocket launcher system05:14 PM • 13971 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 69018 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 103887 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 141499 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 165037 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 199332 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 36267 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 42932 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 85326 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 104332 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 65408 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Trump may be denied speech in British Parliament during state visit - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

US President Donald Trump may be denied the right to address the British Parliament during his state visit in September. The Speaker of the House of Commons has not received a request, and MPs have expressed concern over Trump's previous comments.

Trump may be denied speech in British Parliament during state visit - Sky News

US President Donald Trump may be denied the right to address the British Parliament during his state visit in September. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that this information emerged against the backdrop of the "successful state visit" of French President Emmanuel Macron this week, during which he was invited to address both houses of the British Parliament.

It is noted that the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has not yet received a request to invite the US President to speak in Parliament. This was confirmed by MPs who expressed concern about allowing the US President to address both houses.

I was glad to see Macron here, but I have very different feelings about Trump. Trump has made some very uncomfortable and disturbing comments about the UK government, democracy, the Middle East, especially regarding equality and, of course, Ukraine.

- wrote Labour MP Kate Osborne in a letter to the Speaker.

At the same time, the publication indicates that the problem may lie in the lack of publicly agreed dates for Trump's state visit and the fact that the British Parliament will not be in session from September 16 to October 13 due to party conferences.

"This will be Mr. Trump's second state visit. During the first, in 2019, he did not address Parliament, despite his predecessor, Barack Obama, being invited to do so," the article states.

Recall

In June, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Donald Trump is a reliable partner and their teams are constantly communicating.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the invitation to Trump to pay a state visit to Britain at the end of the year25.06.25, 14:32 • 1879 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
United Kingdom
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9