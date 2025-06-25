$41.790.08
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
12:15 PM
Buckingham Palace confirmed the invitation to Trump to pay a state visit to Britain at the end of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 822 views

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Donald Trump's invitation to visit the United Kingdom on a state visit later this year. Trump has accepted the offer from Charles III and will be the first leader to be received twice by a British monarch.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed the invitation of US President Donald Trump to visit Great Britain on a state visit at the end of this year. This is reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that the King of Great Britain Charles III invited US President Donald Trump to visit the United Kingdom on a state visit at the end of this year, which was confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Trump accepted Charles III's invitation to visit the United States on a second state visit in February, making the US President the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted twice by the British monarch, but the timing of the trip was not clear.

It was previously planned that such a visit could take place no earlier than 2026 due to the schedule of the King of Great Britain.

Trump could become first president to make two state visits to Britain - The Telegraph28.12.24, 08:03 • 57814 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
The Guardian
Donald Trump
Charles III
United Kingdom
