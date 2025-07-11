$41.820.05
Rada is offered to change the subsistence minimum in Ukraine: what is foreseen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

A package of draft laws has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, aiming to make the subsistence minimum a real social standard. This will allow separating it from the calculation of fines and officials' salaries, ensuring a gradual increase.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the registration in parliament of a package of draft laws aimed at making the subsistence minimum a real social standard, and not a formal figure. Stefanchuk announced this on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Ukraine must make the subsistence minimum a truly effective instrument of social justice. Today, this indicator does not reflect the real expenses of a person. Currently, it is used for almost everything: calculating social benefits, fines, officials' salaries, etc. And because of this, it has lost its main purpose - to help those who need support the most.

- said Stefanchuk.

He noted that a draft law on determining the subsistence minimum had been registered in the Rada.

First, clearly define the subsistence minimum as a social standard that genuinely guarantees basic living conditions. Second, remove functions that are not inherent to it, such as calculating fines or officials' salaries. Third, introduce separate indicators so that calculations of salaries, fines, and fees do not affect the size of the subsistence minimum, and also create conditions for its gradual increase so that it corresponds to the capabilities of the state budget.

- added Stefanchuk.

In his opinion, these changes will make social benefits fairer and tied to people's real needs, and will allow the state to increase the subsistence minimum without automatically increasing fines or officials' salaries, and most importantly, will restore its main purpose - to be a real social standard.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration for 2026-2028, which determined what the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate will be over the next three years.

The minimum wage in 2025 will remain at UAH 8,000, but an increase in personal income taxes and military duty will lead to a decrease in the amount received "on hand".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
