Biden says the us is considering new sanctions against russia over navalny's death

The United States is preparing a new package of sanctions against russia for the death of russian politician alexei navalny. This was stated by US President Joe Biden during a briefing, BBC reports UNN.

Details

During a meeting with journalists, the American president announced new sanctions against russia.

We have already imposed sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes - Biden answered a question about the likelihood of new sanctions over navalny's death.

Addendum

At the same time, the US president once again criticized the Republican Party, which is "making a big mistake" by refusing to approve additional funding for Ukraine in the House of Representatives.

Recall

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

Navalny's death: Russian investigators say body will be undergoing 'chemical examination' for 14 days