Biden says the us is considering new sanctions against russia over navalny's death

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88669 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109005 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151778 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155705 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251626 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174466 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165676 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226581 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36719 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70998 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38856 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32285 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64844 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251627 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226581 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212548 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238268 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225015 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88675 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64844 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70998 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113185 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114069 views
Biden says the us is considering new sanctions against russia over navalny's death

Biden says the us is considering new sanctions against russia over navalny's death

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27271 views

U.S. President Joe Biden assures that Washington is considering new sanctions against russia over the death of opposition leader alexei navalny.

The United States is preparing a new package of sanctions against russia for the death of russian politician alexei navalny. This was stated by US President Joe Biden during a briefing, BBC reports UNN.

Details

During a meeting with journalists, the American president announced new sanctions against russia.

We have already imposed sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes

- Biden answered a question about the likelihood of new sanctions over navalny's death.

Addendum

At the same time, the US president once again criticized the Republican Party, which is "making a big mistake" by refusing to approve additional funding for Ukraine in the House of Representatives.

Recall

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

Navalny's death: Russian investigators say body will be undergoing 'chemical examination' for 14 days19.02.24, 17:51 • 22503 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising