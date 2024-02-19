Biden says the us is considering new sanctions against russia over navalny's death
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Joe Biden assures that Washington is considering new sanctions against russia over the death of opposition leader alexei navalny.
The United States is preparing a new package of sanctions against russia for the death of russian politician alexei navalny. This was stated by US President Joe Biden during a briefing, BBC reports UNN.
Details
During a meeting with journalists, the American president announced new sanctions against russia.
We have already imposed sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes
Addendum
At the same time, the US president once again criticized the Republican Party, which is "making a big mistake" by refusing to approve additional funding for Ukraine in the House of Representatives.
Recall
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in a penal colony in Russia. The cause of death is under investigation. His death was reported by the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.
Navalny's death: Russian investigators say body will be undergoing 'chemical examination' for 14 days19.02.24, 17:51 • 22503 views