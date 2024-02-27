Biden gives an interview to comedian Seth Meyers in New York

President Joe Biden gave an interview to comedian Seth Meyers while in New York on Monday for a campaign rally. This is reported by the AR, UNN reports.

Details

The show posted a video of Biden's appearance on social media, and comedian and actress Amy Poehler noted that Biden was a guest on the first show when he was vice president. Poehler said she could get him to come back, which prompted Biden to enter the studio.

"It's good to be back," Biden told Meyers. "Why didn't you invite me earlier?"

As he runs in this year's presidential election, Biden is looking for additional ways to reach out to voters, largely avoiding press conferences at the White House and taped meetings with text reporters. Biden also skipped the traditional presidential interview before the Super Bowl.

Meyers has often criticized former President Donald Trump.

In his first three years in office, Biden held 33 press conferences, the fewest since Ronald Reagan.

After the interview was recorded, Biden stopped to taste mint ice cream.

