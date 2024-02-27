$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29426 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 107687 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69034 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 271815 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231823 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190628 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230406 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251434 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157430 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372113 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Biden gives an interview to comedian Seth Meyers in New York

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26594 views

President Biden gave an interview to comedian Seth Meyers during the campaign in New York to reach more voters outside of traditional press conferences.

Biden gives an interview to comedian Seth Meyers in New York

President Joe Biden gave an interview to comedian Seth Meyers while in New York on Monday for a campaign rally. This is reported by the AR, UNN reports.

Details

The show posted a video of Biden's appearance on social media, and comedian and actress Amy Poehler noted that Biden was a guest on the first show when he was vice president. Poehler said she could get him to come back, which prompted Biden to enter the studio.

"It's good to be back," Biden told Meyers. "Why didn't you invite me earlier?"

As he runs in this year's presidential election, Biden is looking for additional ways to reach out to voters, largely avoiding press conferences at the White House and taped meetings with text reporters. Biden also skipped the traditional presidential interview before the Super Bowl.

Meyers has often criticized former President Donald Trump.

In his first three years in office, Biden held 33 press conferences, the fewest since Ronald Reagan.

After the interview was recorded, Biden stopped to taste mint ice cream.

NBC News: Democratic political strategist confesses to creating Biden's diplomatic hack in the US

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
White House
Donald Trump
New York City
Joe Biden
