NBC News: Democratic political strategist confesses to creating Biden's diplomatic hack in the US

Political strategist Steve Kramer, who works with the Democratic Party, said he faked the voice of US President Joe Biden and called voters in New Hampshire. This was reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Details

According to the TV channel, created with the help of artificial intelligence, the diplomatic fake called on local democrats to boycott internal party elections.

As Kramer himself admitted, he began calling people who were most likely to vote on January 20, two days before the New Hampshire primary.

An automated version of President Joe Biden's voice was created using easily accessible online technology the political strategist said in a statement.

Kramer added that the country's authorities should take the necessary measures to prevent this from happening again in the future.

By investing just $500, anyone can repeat my call He warned.

Russian propagandists spread fake news about "trafficking in organs of Ukrainian military"