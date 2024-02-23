$41.340.03
Russian propagandists spread fake news about "trafficking in organs of Ukrainian military"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19298 views

Russia has spread a fake story that it has found evidence of "trafficking in organs of the Ukrainian military" in the Kharkiv region to discredit Ukraine's leadership.

Russian propagandists spread fake news about "trafficking in organs of Ukrainian military"

Hostile TG channels are spreading information that the Russian military allegedly found evidence of "trafficking in organs of the Ukrainian military" in the Kupyansk sector. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports .

According to the propagandists, permanent points of organ harvesting and separation of body parts are located in the city of Izyum and the village of Borova in Kharkiv region,

- the statement said.

Details

In fact, the information disseminated by racists is not true. Such fakes are part of the hostile Black Transplantation campaign, which aims to discredit Ukraine's military and political leadership and create a negative image of the state in the eyes of the international community.

The information campaign about black transplantation has been spread by the enemy since 2014. For this purpose, Russian liars create fake stories, documents, articles and news.

Earlier, the enemy had already spread a fake story about black transplantation in the temporarily occupied Severodonetsk when it was under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Russia distributed a fake video claiming that the adopted son of a Ukrainian military commander supported the invasion, but in fact he was the son of an ex-wife from another marriage and they had no contact.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sievierodonetsk
Ukraine
Raisins
Kharkiv
